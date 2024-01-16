Fully Vaccinated Actor Alec Musser Drops Dead Days After Receiving Booster

50-year-old Actor Alec Musser, who was vaccinated against COVID and had recently received a booster, has died suddenly and unexpectedly.
According to Musser’s fiancée, Paige Press, the actor was suffering from “a severe case of COVID” and passed away just days after receiving his booster jab.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
“He was both vaccinated and boosted,” Fox News reports.
100percentfedup.com reports: Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News writes:
Alec Musser treated his body like a temple. He was a literal fitness model, and barely 50 and looked to be in the best shape of his life.
He was healthy, outgoing, I’m told Alec ate organic, and he was also fully vaccinated and boosted.
He was engaged to be married, and his fiancé Paige said that despite the vaccines and the boosters, she believes he died of COVID-19.
Fox News reports:
Press confirmed that an autopsy would be conducted.
“He was a very healthy person. I mean he took exceptional care of his body and what went into it. …He’d eat some cookies and that was the worst thing I ever saw him do.”
“Alec was a wonderful man. He was the best fiancé. The best dog dad. Very kind hearted person,” Press said of Musser, whom she got engaged to a little over a year ago. “Seeing how many messages and people have reached out to me from his childhood…In the last couple of days, people I’ve never even met, sending me photos from him from high school and when he was in there wedding…He was so loved and touched by so many people.”
Press says the couple had not chosen a wedding date, but that planning was on the horizon.
“I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person,” Adam Sandler wrote.
From TMZ:
Musser will best be remembered for playing Del Henry on the beloved, long-running soap opera between 2005 and 2007 … during which he appeared in a total of 43 episodes.
Other films/TV shows he starred in include … ‘Grown Ups,’ ‘Rita Rocks,’ ‘Desperate Housewives’ and ‘Road to the Altar.’ He only had 6 acting credits — but Musser was known in showbiz outside of his on-camera work … namely, through is fitness modeling career.
He had graced the covers of several magazines — including Men’s Health, Men’s Workout, Exercise Health and others. The guy was a bodybuilder, and had a great physique.
AM might not have acted in H’wood lately, but he was still a big presence on social media — highlighting his continued health/fitness journey, his active lifestyle and even pics with loved ones. On its face, nothing seemed to be amiss … making his passing all the more shocking.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Fully Vaccinated Actor Alec Musser Drops Dead Days After Receiving Booster - January 16, 2024
- Bill Gates Boasts AI Will Eradicate Independent Media From Society - January 15, 2024
- FAA Begins Hiring Severely Mentally Handicapped People To Fly Planes - January 15, 2024