Fully Vaccinated Actor Alec Musser Drops Dead Days After Receiving Booster

50-year-old Actor Alec Musser, who was vaccinated against COVID and had recently received a booster, has died suddenly and unexpectedly.

According to Musser’s fiancée, Paige Press, the actor was suffering from “a severe case of COVID” and passed away just days after receiving his booster jab.

“He was both vaccinated and boosted,” Fox News reports.

100percentfedup.com reports: Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News writes:

Alec Musser treated his body like a temple. He was a literal fitness model, and barely 50 and looked to be in the best shape of his life. He was healthy, outgoing, I’m told Alec ate organic, and he was also fully vaccinated and boosted. He was engaged to be married, and his fiancé Paige said that despite the vaccines and the boosters, she believes he died of COVID-19.

Fox News reports:

Press confirmed that an autopsy would be conducted. “He was a very healthy person. I mean he took exceptional care of his body and what went into it. …He’d eat some cookies and that was the worst thing I ever saw him do.” “Alec was a wonderful man. He was the best fiancé. The best dog dad. Very kind hearted person,” Press said of Musser, whom she got engaged to a little over a year ago. “Seeing how many messages and people have reached out to me from his childhood…In the last couple of days, people I’ve never even met, sending me photos from him from high school and when he was in there wedding…He was so loved and touched by so many people.” Press says the couple had not chosen a wedding date, but that planning was on the horizon.

“I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person,” Adam Sandler wrote.

I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person. pic.twitter.com/aBDEDvsq6N — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) January 14, 2024

