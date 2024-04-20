Bill Maher Sounds the Alarm: ‘Pedophilia Is Way Too Rampant in Hollywood’

HBO talk show host Bill Maher has called out the institutional pedophilia within Hollywood which he says is becoming more rampant every day.

In his closing monologue Friday on HBO’s “Real Time”, Maher admitted that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was right about Disney sexualizing children and said drag queen story hour is similar to behavior that “borders on abuse.”

Infowars.com reports: He made the remarks while discussing the allegations of abuse of child stars by Nickelodeon in the “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” documentary.

It turns out for pedophiles in Hollywood, "It's A Small World After All." pic.twitter.com/4qUtOhXZYL — Bill Maher (@billmaher) April 20, 2024

“When the evil Governor of Florida was saying the exact same thing about kids and creepy stuff at Disney that liberals now find intolerable at Nickelodeon, he was dismissed as a hick and a bigot. But why would a kids’ content factory like Disney be all that different than the one at Nickelodeon?” Maher noted.

“[I]n 2021, Disney child star Alyson Stoner confessed she only ‘narrowly survived the toddler-to-trainwreck pipeline.‘ The next year, child star Cole Sprouse told The New York Times that young actresses at the Disney Channel were ‘heavily sexualized’ from an early age. Willie Sutton said he robbed banks because that’s where the money is, and the reason we find pedophiles in the Boy Scouts and the rectory and kids’ TV is that’s where the kids are.”

“DeSantis wasn’t wrong. But we’re so tribal now, the left will overlook child f*cking if the guy from the wrong party calls it out,” Maher continued. “Sure, Nickelodeon messed up Amanda Bynes, but The Mickey Mouse Club was where Britney Spears got her start, and she’s perfectly fine. And get this: After Brian Peck, who was one of the lead creeps at Nickelodeon, served 16 months in prison for the molesting he did there, Disney hired him, naturally, to work on a children’s series.”

Maher then turned to the left’s strange obsession with drag queen story hour and inserting “queerness” into the school curriculum.

“And not just Hollywood, there are Instagram moms these days who are practically OnlyFans-ing their itty-bitty beauty queen daughters by having them wear skimpy bikinis and eat bananas to build social media stardom,” he said.

“And people who believe in social justice have agreed this is wrong and this is bad and exposing kids to an adult world of lurid costumes and garish makeup borders on abuse. Now, hurry up and get in the car, we’re late for drag queen story hour. Not that there’s anything wrong with being a drag queen, but maybe it’s time to admit that, sometimes, drag queen story hour is more for the queen than the kids.”

“Sure, kids love a clown, but does the clown have to have tits?” he quipped. “If you want kids to be more tolerant, why not have handicapped people read them stories? Kids are more likely to encounter disabled people than drag queens in life.”

“I never use the phrase ‘gay agenda’ because I thought it was mostly nonsense, and it is — mostly…maybe we should think about giving kids a break from our culture wars for a minute, or at least till the election is over,” Maher added.