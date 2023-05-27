Rupert Murdoch Officially Endorses Ron DeSantis: “We Must NEVER Allow Trump To Win Again”

Fox News boss Rupert Murdoch has officially endorsed Ron DeSantis for President and has vowed to do everything in his power to prevent Trump from getting back into the White House.

According to Vanity Fair, Murdoch first invited the Gov. DeSantis to his Vineyard in Bel Air, California for dinner in 2020 and assured him that Fox would support his presidential run in 2024.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The news channel is suffering from this new direction. FOX News has lost nearly half of its audience since firing Tucker Carlson.

