Fox News boss Rupert Murdoch has officially endorsed Ron DeSantis for President and has vowed to do everything in his power to prevent Trump from getting back into the White House.
According to Vanity Fair, Murdoch first invited the Gov. DeSantis to his Vineyard in Bel Air, California for dinner in 2020 and assured him that Fox would support his presidential run in 2024.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The news channel is suffering from this new direction. FOX News has lost nearly half of its audience since firing Tucker Carlson.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Earlier this year, signs of this sentiment became more apparent as Fox implemented a soft ban on Trump and began featuring DeSantis more frequently.
Additionally, during this time, the Dominion lawsuit loomed over the news corporation, prompting it to distance itself from the election controversy and thus steer clear of Trump.
Murdoch even expressed regret, stating that he would have preferred his anchors to be more assertive in denouncing Trump’s election conspiracies that defined his campaigns. He was also quoted saying, “I would have liked us to be stronger in denouncing it in hindsight,” per the Independent.
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Biden Declares War on Americans: “If You Read Non-Mainstream News You’re a Nazi” - May 27, 2023
- Fired Black Woman Who NEVER Showed Up To Work Awarded Millions by NY Jury for ‘Racism’ - May 27, 2023
- Rupert Murdoch Officially Endorses Ron DeSantis: “We Must NEVER Allow Trump To Win Again” - May 27, 2023