Fired Black Woman Who NEVER Showed Up To Work Awarded Millions by NY Jury for ‘Racism’

A black woman who was fired from the gym Equinox for never showing up to work has been awarded a whopping $11.25 million in “racism” damages by a jury in New York.

According to the woman, despite the fact that she was late 47 times in the space of a few months, the real reason behind her firing was because of the color of her skin.

A black woman worked for the gym Equinox.



The company fires her, says she was late 47 times in 10 months. She says she was fired for being black.



A jury just awarded her $11.25 million.

According to the NY Times:

