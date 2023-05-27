A black woman who was fired from the gym Equinox for never showing up to work has been awarded a whopping $11.25 million in “racism” damages by a jury in New York.
According to the woman, despite the fact that she was late 47 times in the space of a few months, the real reason behind her firing was because of the color of her skin.
According to the NY Times:
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Ms. Europe’s tenure at the club was short-lived; Equinox terminated her employment in less than a year because, the company said, she was late 47 times in the course of 10 months. Ms. Europe held a different view of her firing, believing that her lateness was merely a pretext for discrimination, and soon after she filed a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court, arguing that she had been subjected to a hostile work environment and eventually let go because of her race and gender. Last week, a predominantly white jury of five women and three men agreed, delivering a verdict in little over an hour. The next day they awarded her $11.25 million in damages.
The swiftness of the jury’s decision and the size of the payout — $10 million in punitive damages and $1.25 million for the distress she suffered — follow a pattern similar to the verdict reached in the same courthouse just a few weeks before, in E. Jean Carroll’s defamation suit against Donald J. Trump. In both instances, the process and outcome suggest the ways in which recent transformative social movements around race and gender might reframe the way that juries think about the long shadow of emotional disruption that bigotry or sexual violence can produce.
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Biden Declares War on Americans: “If You Read Non-Mainstream News You’re a Nazi” - May 27, 2023
- Fired Black Woman Who NEVER Showed Up To Work Awarded Millions by NY Jury for ‘Racism’ - May 27, 2023
- Rupert Murdoch Officially Endorses Ron DeSantis: “We Must NEVER Allow Trump To Win Again” - May 27, 2023
Be the first to comment