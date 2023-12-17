Bill Gates: US Citizens ‘Must Accept Digital ID By 2028’ Or Face ‘Exclusion From Society’

Globalist billionaire Bill Gates has warned US citizens that they must comply with compulsory new Digital ID technology by 2028 at the latest – or face “exclusion from society.”

The United Nations, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and partners of the Rockefeller Foundation have announced the launch of the “50-in-5” initiative to expedite the rollout of digital ID, digital payments, and data sharing in 50 “first mover” countries within the framework of digital public infrastructure (DPI) by 2028.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

If successful, Gates’ Digital ID platform will grant globalist governments and corporations the authority to establish social credit score systems determining travel permissions, consumption allowances, and transactional capabilities with programmable money.

This could include individual carbon footprint tracking, Ultra Low Emission Zones (ULEZ), and CBDC programming aimed at restricting “less desirable” purchases, aligning with the goals of the Great Reset, as advocated by its globalist cheerleaders.

Through a virtual launch event scheduled for November 8, the 50-in-5 agenda is presented as a “country-led advocacy campaign.” By 2028, the campaign aims to assist 50 countries in conceptualizing, launching, and expanding elements of their digital public infrastructure, as per the official announcement.

TRENDING: Bill Gates Insider Boasts BILLIONS Will Die In 2024 Plandemic

Touted as a means for financial inclusion, convenience, enhanced healthcare, and environmental progress, DPI encompasses digital ID, digital payments such as Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), and extensive data sharing, forming the foundation of a looming technocratic governance system.

Proponents argue that DPI is crucial for participation in markets and society, akin to the adoption of vaccine passports but on a broader scale.

The 50-in-5 campaign’s declared objective over the next five years is for 50 countries to have devised, launched, and expanded at least one component of their digital public infrastructure stack in a secure, inclusive, and interoperable manner.

The 50-in-5 campaign is a collaboration between the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the United Nations Development Program, the Digital Public Goods Alliance, and Co-Develop.

Co-Develop was founded by The Rockefeller Foundation, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Nilekani Philanthropies, and the Omidyar Network.

The Digital Public Goods Alliance lists both the Gates and Rockefeller foundations in its roadmap showcasing “activities that advance digital public goods,” along with other organizations and several governments.

‘People-centered smart cities need accessible, secure, and fair digital public infrastructure that powers digital services, and ensures everyone has equal opportunity to fully participate in civic life,’ reads the United Nations, Building & Securing Digital Public Infrastructure Playbook, June 2022.

Digital legal ID is a foundational digital public infrastructure that has the potential to catalyze development opportunities across countries.



To fully realize its benefits, rights-based & inclusive governance is essential. Learn more ⬇️#UN #SDGdigital https://t.co/iepYKQw5sm — UN Development (@UNDP) September 15, 2023

Sociable report: The United Nations playbook on Digital Public Infrastructure says that digital ID is foundational to DPI, stating, “Broadly, there are three major types of protocols that facilitate digital public infrastructure: digital identity, digital payments, and data exchange.”

“These three protocols are typically required for most digital service transactions such as permitting, issuing licenses, or providing records that often require validating a user’s identity, enabling exchange of data across agencies and users, and finally authorizing payments online.”

“By prioritizing these three protocols,” the UN says that “local governments can set the stage for the successful development of an entire ecosystem of digital services in alignment with their community’s unique needs.”

‘This digital identity determines what products, services and information we can access – or, conversely, what is closed off to us,’ wrote the World Economic Forum, 2018.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) envisions digital identity being linked to everything from financial services and healthcare records to travel, mobility, and digital governance — all of which are components of DPI.

For DPI proponents, India is a shining example of what a successful rollout looks like, as evidenced by this year’s G20 and B20 Summits.

Speaking at the B20 India Summit in August, India’s digital identity architect Nandan Nilekani boasted how India had adopted Digital Public Infrastructure at scale and how other nations could follow suit and use DPI for everything from vaccine passports, tax collection, and toll payments to climate adaptation and the move towards a circular economy.

Digital ID & Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for vaccine passports, tax collection, toll payments, climate adaption & circular economy: Nandan Nilekani at the B20 India Summit.

Source: https://t.co/fL9CuuKbNb pic.twitter.com/GpGFUTAhTQ — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) August 29, 2023

Earlier this year, Nilekani spoke about DPI to the IMF, saying that digital ID, smartphones, and bank accounts were the three “tools of the New World” that everybody should have.

Digital ID & Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for vaccine passports, tax collection, toll payments, climate adaption & circular economy: Nandan Nilekani at the B20 India Summit.

Source: https://t.co/fL9CuuKbNb pic.twitter.com/GpGFUTAhTQ — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) August 29, 2023

With G20 nations committing to net-zero carbon emissions policies by around 2050, many DPI initiatives are geared towards reaching that goal, meaning restrictions will be placed on what we can consume, what we can purchase, and where we can go thanks to the widespread implementation of digital ID and CBDC to track, trace, and control our every move in our people-centered, 15-minute smart cities.

The 50-in-5 campaign to accelerate Digital Public Infrastructure rollouts did not emerge from the will of the people.

Instead, the 50-in-5 campaign is an agenda concocted by a coalition of unelected globalists from the Gates Foundation, the United Nations, and the Rockefeller Foundation all working in lockstep to accelerate a technocratic system of control through digital ID, digital payments, and massive data sharing.