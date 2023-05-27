Jill Biden Says She’s Proud At “How Far Women’s Sports Have Come”

Jill Biden has been praising “how far women’s sports have come” even though biological males claiming to be ‘transgender’ are ruining it for female athletes.

On Friday Joe and Jill Biden hosted a ceremony for the Louisiana State University Tigers Women’s Basketball team to celebrate their 2022-2023 NCAA Championship season.

The first lady told the female athletes how proud she was of how far women’s sports had come.

TGP reports: Biological males posing as ‘transgenders’ are destroying women’s sports.

The Biden Regime is also waging a war on women’s sports with a proposed change to Title IX which would make it illegal for schools to ban transgender students from sports teams that so-called align with the gender they ‘identify with.’

“Every basket was pure joy! And I kept thinking about how far women’s sport have come! I grew up before Title IX and young women in my day just didn’t have the same opportunities to play sports!” Jill Biden said.

Women’s sports are being destroyed by people like Joe and Jill Biden.

Because of destructive and evil Democrat policies, biological males are crushing female athletes.