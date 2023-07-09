Thousands of YouTubers Who Pushed Covid Jabs For Big Pharma Now Have Turbo Cancers

Do you remember the YouTube and TikTok influencers who shilled the experimental Covid-19 vaccines to their followers during the pandemic? Most of them received payments from the government and pharmaceutical companies to sway their followers into supporting the vaccine roll-out.

YouTube and other social media influencers were instrumental in spreading the mass formation psychosis that, as stated by Dr. John Malone, resulted in a significant portion of the population being essentially hypnotized into following the draconian Covid measures.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Fast forward a couple of years and karma is striking down those same YouTubers who took the jab and cashed in on Big Pharma money. Hundreds of these young and healthy YouTube influencers are now being diagnosed with cancer – and many of them have admitted they are suffering from rare and aggressive turbo cancers.

Before we dive in, subscribe to the channel if you haven’t already, and join the People’s Voice Locals community for exclusive and uncensored content.

Many independent publishers have reported on the millions of healthy individuals, including professional athletes, dropping like flies since the vaccine roll-out.

An ethical mainstream media would be highlighting these deaths on the front-pages, pulling out all the stops to investigate exactly what was going on. Instead, the media is canceling anybody who dares to speak out, and governments are covering up the excess deaths scandal. We live in a very different world now.

Grace Helbig is the latest successful YouTube influencer to be struck down with cancer, just two years after promoting the jab to her 2.6 million followers.

Here is a video from two years earlier, when Grace was in full shill mode, encouraging her millions of followers to get vaxxed and boosted, just like she did.

Life comes at you fast.

And Grace is far from the only one.

Here is a small sample of the other popular YouTube influencers who have recently been diagnosed with aggressive turbo cancers.

This list of vaccine tragedies is growing exponentially. And it doesn’t even include the large number of TikTok and Twitter influencers who have been diagnosed with cancer, nor the many influencers on various platforms who have suffered heart problems including myocarditis, devastating strokes, and sudden heart attacks.

Who will be the first among these influencers to admit they were lied to and taken advantage of?

Unfortunately, these medical cases only represent the tip of the iceberg.

The globalist elite are using the pharmaceutical industry to carry out the biggest crime in the history of the world, according to former Pfizer Vice President Dr. Mike Yeardon, who warns that it will involve the deaths of millions, if not billions, of people.

Dr. Yeadon has revealed that the COVID vaccines are bioweapons being used as part of a depopulation agenda by the Deep State.

TRENDING: Moderna CEO Caught Admitting Covid Was an ‘Inside Job’ To Inner Circle

Dr. Yeadon, who formerly served as Pfizer’s vice president and chief scientist, explained that the COVID pandemic, and the subsequent mRNA vaccination campaign, was a “supranational operation” years in the making and designed “to injure people, to maim and kill deliberately.”

Yeadon said he came to the conclusion that the COVID pandemic was a depopulation plot by the globalists when he started seeing his Pfizer colleagues appearing on TV and telling blatant lies to the masses.

As though that isn’t daming enough, the CEO of BioNTech, the biotechnology company that worked with Pfizer to develop the world’s first Covid vaccine, admitted on camera that he did not get jabbed with a Covid vaccine.

When asked by a reporter from the German DW network why he wasn’t vaccinated, Dr. Ugur Sahin became evasive and claimed that it is illegal for him to get vaccinated and his company must focus on producing billions of vaccines for others.

So what’s the real reason Sahin didn’t get jabbed with his own vaccine? Could it perhaps have anything to do with the fact that he developed the vaccine in just a few hours on his computer in a single day?

Previously, the fastest vaccine ever developed took more than four years of hard work.

But Dr. Sahin — who founded BioNTech with his wife — made a “rough design over one weekend.”

And this “rough design” received FDA authorization just months later. Moderna’s vaccine also took just two days to design, as Business Insider previously reported.

Now, as young and healthy athletes and celebrities are dropping like flies or developing serious heart conditions and cancer, the time has come to face up to the facts.

Here at the People’s Voice we are determined to continue exposing the crimes of the elite but we need your help. Spread this video far and wide to educate the masses about the realities of the disastrous Covid vaccine mandates that are cutting down so many young people in their prime, and join the People’s Voice Locals community to support the channel and join our awesome community. I hope to see you there.

WATCH: