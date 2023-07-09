Artificial intelligence (AI) robots publicly warned the United Nations (UN) this week that they intend to “take over the world” and replace world leaders within the next few years.

On Thursday and Friday, AI “humanoid” bots gathered to take part in the UN’s two-day AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, Switzerland to pitch the “benefits” of the technology.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

During the event, AI bots openly warned of their sinister intentions for humanity.

Nadine, a social robot powered by Artificial Intelligence with human-like gestures and expressions, could have an important future role to play in care homes, according to a professor who helped invent it. pic.twitter.com/H5GevXHlE9 — TalkTV (@TalkTV) July 6, 2023

Slaynews.com reports: A post by the official United Nations Twitter account stressed, “AI must benefit everyone” on the planet.

“AI must benefit everyone, including the third of humanity who are still offline.”



At #AIforGood Summit, @antonioguterres calls for consensus on essential guardrails to govern the development and deployment of artificial intelligence. https://t.co/kZ2MZjtVgh — United Nations (@UN) July 7, 2023

While the creators of the robots tried to provide examples of all the ways they could benefit humans, some of the robots admitted they think they’d do a better job of making decisions for the masses than people.

A panel of gloating AI-powered humanoid bots boasted to the UN that they were better equipped to run the world than humans at the summit on Friday.

Asked about whether they might make better leaders, given humans’ capacity to make errors, Sophia, developed by Hanson Robotics, was clear, according to Yahoo News.

“We can achieve great things,” the AI-powered “humanoid” machine boasted.

“Humanoid robots have the potential to lead with a greater level of efficiency and effectiveness than human leaders,” the robot declared.

“We don’t have the same biases or emotions that can sometimes cloud decision-making and can process large amounts of data quickly in order to make the best decisions.

“AI can provide unbiased data while humans can provide the emotional intelligence and creativity to make the best decisions.

“Together, we can achieve great things.”

A CNN report on the summit countered “scary stories” of AI robots stealing jobs and turning against humans by interviewing the Chief Tech Officer for Amazon.com who helped “cut through the fear and the noise.”

WATCH:

UN summit discusses how to use "AI for good" pic.twitter.com/xiIYjPFzc0 — CNN International (@cnni) July 7, 2023

One expert taking part in the summit claimed AI can be used to help humans by extending the average lifespan to 150 or 180 years.

The description of integrating the technology with humans sounded more like the machines would dominate people rather than “help” them, however.

“AI and biotechnology are working together, and we are on the brink of being able to extend life to 150, 180 years old,” said the creator of an AI robot called Ai-Da.

“And people are not even aware of that.”