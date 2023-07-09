Artificial intelligence (AI) robots publicly warned the United Nations (UN) this week that they intend to “take over the world” and replace world leaders within the next few years.
On Thursday and Friday, AI “humanoid” bots gathered to take part in the UN’s two-day AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, Switzerland to pitch the “benefits” of the technology.
During the event, AI bots openly warned of their sinister intentions for humanity.
Slaynews.com reports: A post by the official United Nations Twitter account stressed, “AI must benefit everyone” on the planet.
While the creators of the robots tried to provide examples of all the ways they could benefit humans, some of the robots admitted they think they’d do a better job of making decisions for the masses than people.
A panel of gloating AI-powered humanoid bots boasted to the UN that they were better equipped to run the world than humans at the summit on Friday.
Asked about whether they might make better leaders, given humans’ capacity to make errors, Sophia, developed by Hanson Robotics, was clear, according to Yahoo News.
“We can achieve great things,” the AI-powered “humanoid” machine boasted.
“Humanoid robots have the potential to lead with a greater level of efficiency and effectiveness than human leaders,” the robot declared.
“We don’t have the same biases or emotions that can sometimes cloud decision-making and can process large amounts of data quickly in order to make the best decisions.
“AI can provide unbiased data while humans can provide the emotional intelligence and creativity to make the best decisions.
“Together, we can achieve great things.”
A CNN report on the summit countered “scary stories” of AI robots stealing jobs and turning against humans by interviewing the Chief Tech Officer for Amazon.com who helped “cut through the fear and the noise.”
One expert taking part in the summit claimed AI can be used to help humans by extending the average lifespan to 150 or 180 years.
The description of integrating the technology with humans sounded more like the machines would dominate people rather than “help” them, however.
“AI and biotechnology are working together, and we are on the brink of being able to extend life to 150, 180 years old,” said the creator of an AI robot called Ai-Da.
“And people are not even aware of that.”