Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has issued a call to arms declaring he “would jolly well” join the British Army if Britain went to war with Russia.
Bojo was backing calls from the military top brass who said Britain needs to use conscription to “train and equip” a “citizen army”.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
General Sir Patrick Sanders, the outgoing Chief of the General Staff, made the comments this week amid apparent fears that Russia’s President Putin may be about to start World War III by attacking a NATO country.
On Saturday, the former Tory leader wrote in his Daily Mail column that he ‘jolly well would’ serve for King and Country.
“Yes, Sah! Lance Corporal Johnson reporting for duty, Sah!” he said, adding: “I want General Sanders to know that I have heeded his call for a new citizen army. I asked myself. Could I do it? Do I still have the stuff of battle in me?”
“No sooner had I posed myself the question – would I sign up to fight for King and country? – than I had the answer. Of course I jolly well would. If it really came to it, I would be there in the dugout with General Sanders
But the former PM has been widely ridiculed for vowing to join the army after it was pointed out that it was he who hid in a fridge to avoid confrintation with a journalist.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Former UK PM Boris Johnson Vows He Would Sign Up To ‘Fight For King & Country’ - January 28, 2024
- Expert Warns Australia Must Bring Back Conscription As ‘All-Out War’ With Russia Looms - January 28, 2024
- Church Of England School Allowed 4 Yr Old Boy To Join As A Girl - January 28, 2024
Be the first to comment