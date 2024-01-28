Soros Caught Orchestrating Plot To Kill Trump’s Chances of Becoming President

Billionaire globalist George Soros and Hillary Clinton have joined forces to kill Donald Trump’s chances of becoming President in 2024, an independent investigation has discovered.

Research conducted by Northeast Florida-based conservative grassroots activist Jessico Bowman that was shared with Breitbart News details the intricate links between several Soros-funded groups, the depth of sophistication and organization they’ve developed since Trump’s first term in office, and the vast influence they now wield in Washington and within the Democrat Party.

“Following the most profound upset in 2016 which shifted the political matrix to America First MAGA populism, a war was declared in the shadows by the radical left,” Bowman told Breitbart News.

“A well-oiled democracy alliance of political activist networks comprised of a collective of left wing and anti-Trump organizations, even charitable non-profits, managed by Indivisible – formed mimicking the Tea Party’s grassroots coalition structure. Battle-ready to funnel money and resources to fight using the power of their combined influence to defeat MAGA.”

Infowars.com reports: The collective of groups is led by an organization called Indivisible, who was promoted by Hillary Clinton in 2016 and funded by billionaire globalist George Soros.

“Indivisible started as the Indivisible Guide, a Google Doc guide to organizing locally to pressure your elected officials to resist Trump’s agenda,” the ‘Who We Are’ section of Indivisible’s website explains.

“It caught fire as millions of people picked up the guide and its name – Indivisible – and organized their own local Indivisible groups to put the guide into action. These new Indivisible activists formed a nationwide movement of people taking matters into their own hands to build their own power through collective action.”

The report goes on to explain how the collective’s talking points and lawfare tactics have been adopted by the Justice Department, Democrat lawmakers, and attorneys general to use against Trump.

From Breitbart:

The level of influence and control that this leftist network has over elected officials is essentially unprecedented in world history. Everyone from the sitting president of the United States to top law enforcement officials at the federal, state, and local level to leading Democrats in Congress and in states around the country are using these leftists’ playbook and talking points, following them close to verbatim. Nothing remotely like it exists on the right in U.S. politics, and never before has there been such a sophisticated leftist structure in control of at least half of American discourse in a presidential election year. Even stories in recent years about leftist organizations like the Democracy Alliance—exposed a decade ago when various documents made public showed the vast intricate connections between left-wing groups—do not compare to the intricacy of the organization level in play now on the American left.

In one example of their considerable influence in Washington, Bowman explains its channel with the DOJ that eventually led to Trump’s January 6 indictment.

Another organization connected to Indivisible through the Democracy Alliance via the 2014 document is the group Common Cause. Common Cause is listed as one of the 161 “Partner and Aligned Network Organizations” on the 2014 Democracy Alliance document. Common Cause interestingly, in March 2021 at the very beginning of the Biden presidency, sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland urging the Biden Justice Department to charge Trump with a number of federal crimes related to January 6. While the eventual indictment that Special Counsel Jack Smith—who was appointed later by Garland—brought do not match entirely the recommendations of this group, one of the charges Smith levied against Trump is one of the charges that Common Cause recommended the Justice Department bring against Biden’s leading political opponent.

Indivisible also outlined its strategy for 2024 following the 2022 midterms in a 19-page manifesto titled: “A Practical Guide to Defeating MAGA.”

The manifesto claims the group faces “the dual threat of a MAGA landslide in 2024, and a Trumpist coup if the election would lead to Democratic victories.”

“MAGA Republicans will attempt to achieve this by controlling the narrative and sabotaging the Biden administration and the economy, while using racism and tribalism to attempt to harden their political coalition,” the manifesto reads. “Indivisible’s top priorities are winning electorally in 2024, so we can get back to delivering on our agenda.”

Bowman concluded that Republicans need to wake up to the fact the Democrats have been hijacked by radical leftists bankrolled by globalists hellbent on America’s destruction.

“We as Americans, not just the Republican Party, need to turn towards unity,” Bowman said. “The veil has been lifted; this is no MAGA conspiracy theory. We are witnessing unprecedented actual lawfare and election interference against a presidential candidate. This was gamed out against Trump before he ever declared to run as a plan to subvert his reelection and maintain Biden’s control. Trump is standing in the way of the left making radical changes to our country. It’s not the extremism, stupid, really. It is the revelation of the corruption and the return of America to its sovereignty, rule of law, and constitutional republic that scares them.”

“This sour-grapes movement simply does not jive with the will of everyday Americans,” she continued. “The only thing that needs to be indivisible is America, our dream to be a place for the people and by the people. Everyday Americans may not be able to outspend this coordinated effort against Trump, but if we fight against the propaganda, stand united with our fellow Americans and vote Trump to defeat this radical movement at the ballot box, together, we can Make America Great Again.”