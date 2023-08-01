Biden Announces ‘Depopulation’ Is Official US Government Policy

Depopulation is now an official US government policy, according to a series of documents and receipts that lay out the globalist logic of acting in a variety of means, including birth control, advancing abortion, and advancing technologies, both overt and covert, for reducing the global population.

Described as eugenics by stealth, these documents starkly reveal the true nature of the Biden regime’s total capitulation to the dark 2030 agenda promoted by Klaus Schwab.

Klaus Schwab was caught on video boasting about his success infiltrating governments around the world and pulling the puppet strings of Young Global Leaders like Justin Trudeau in Canada and France’s Emmannuel Macron.

These once proud nations are now rotting from the inside out, as the citizenry continue to lose their basic constitutional rights, violence rages in the streets, and economies completely collapse.

In 2018, the WEF promised to make Sri Lanka rich by 2025.

Fast forward five years and the Sri Lankan economy has been completely gutted and the citizens of the country are on their knees. This is the way of Klaus Schwab and the WEF.

If you think this cannot happen in America, think again.

Joe Biden’s administration has been completely infiltrated by the World Economic Forum, so it should come as no surprise that his policies now exactly match Klaus Schwab’s dystopian vision for the future.

According to Schwab, it is time for Biden to unleash the pain on Americans, with brutal restrictions on everything from driving cars, eating meat, to using power.

Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of mRNA technology which was later used in Covid vaccines, spoke to Steve Bannon this week about what the US government are doing to depopulate the world.

When the globalist elite are hauled before Nuremberg 2.0 trials, we will have all the evidence, straight out of their mouths, to condemn them for their crimes against humanity.

Barack Obama’s favorite author Yuval Noah Harari, who also happens to be Klaus Schwab’s right hand man, has been boasting about the elite’s plans to depopulate the world for years now.

But this is not a new phenomenon.

The global elite have been working towards depopulating the world for decades now. And we’ve got the receipts.

As confusing as it may be, the root cause of these problems can be traced back to one family and their globalist cronies.

The first character in this story is Nelson A. Rockefeller, a member of the third generation of the notorious Rockefeller dynasty and the brother of David Rockefeller. Nelson was the Governor of New York from 1959 to 1973, and 41st Vice President of the United States from December 19, 1974 – January 20, 1977

The second character in this story is Henry Kissinger, who was personally funded by the Rockefeller family for 15 years before he was appointed as National Security Advisor in 1969. Kissinger was also Nelson Rockfeller’s best friend and intellectual sparring partner.

In 1974, during his tenure as National Security Advisor, Kissinger prepared a top secret report and plan to control the world population, with a plan to experiment on the populations of less developed countries in Asia and Africa before rolling out the plan to the US and Europe.

This is not a tin-foil hat conspiracy theory. This is a conspiracy theory in it’s truest sense. It was a criminal plan hatched by conspirators, including the Rockefellers and Henry Kissinger, who by now was highly placed in the US government, to murder and enslave humanity.

These official documents can all be found on US government websites.

Kissinger wrote, “The problem is more long term and complex than first appeared and that a short term burst of activity or moral fervour will not solve it.”

What does he mean that ‘Moral Fervour’ will not solve it?

He meant that the global elites would have to take matters into their own hands.

Now let’s look at Kissinger’s recommendations. He recommended many options for long-term and short-term plans, with his priority being biomedical research.

Another short-term goal was the sterilization of men and women. In 1976, just two years after this report, the Rockefeller and Ford foundations experimented with forced sterilizations on people in India.

Officially 6.2 million Indian men were forcibly sterilized by the global elites in just a year. Almost two thousand died during these forced operations.

For the record, it wasn’t just the Rockefellers and Fords behind the “population control” experiments in India. The World Bank, SIDA, and UN Population Fund were also official partners.

Let’s go back to Kissinger’s original report again. Because this is where things begin to get really interesting and the whole picture begins to come into view.

Kissinger planned to reach rural areas of low-income countries by providing basic public health services with the help of organizations like the UN Population Fund), World Bank, the World Health Organization, and UNICEF.

Now look at this document from the WHO in which they mentioned partners and agencies which are supporting the depopulation initiative. All are similar names that we have already discussed. But there is a very new and important name on this list… The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Remember how Kissinger said biomedical research was the most important part of his plan for the depopulation agenda?

In 1985 the Rockefellers began to pump tens of millions in funds annually to the National Institute of Immunology in New Delhi India. For what? To research a vaccine to control fertility. Yes, You have heard that right. A vaccine to control fertility…

Seven years later the Rockefellers got what they wanted. A vaccine for birth control. Invented by the same above National Institute of Immunology in New Delhi in 1992. Rockefeller research funds created a vaccine that can prevent pregnancy by administering it every six months.

In 2000, the GAVI alliance was declared, with Bill Gates providing the majority of funding. And who are the other partners? It’s the WHO, World Bank, and UNICEF – all the usual globalist suspects.

And here is the kicker. What does GAVI do? They provide vaccinations to less developed countries!

If you think this sounds uncannily familiar to Kissinger’s original report, you would be correct.

By 2000, the Rockefeller’s long trailed global depopulation program had officially begun.

And by 2020, with the introduction of the Covid pandemic, the plan was in full swing and the elites were so pleased with themselves they just couldn’t stop talking about it.

Of course, fully bought-and-paid-for mainstream journalists and so-called fact checkers will soon arrive to declare this to be nothing more than a big conspiracy theory by citing references of the institutions in question – the Rockefeller Foundation, the WHO, World Bank, and UNICEF – which are clearly part of a conspiracy against the likes of you and me.

Here at the People’s Voice, we are not going to let them continue getting away with such blatant lies and misdirection.

We have shown you Kissinger’s original report with the depopulation plan clearly printed in black and white. We have shown you the WHO reports and the news media reports detailing the effects of the Rockefeller’s depopulation plan. You can access of these reports yourself.

This power-hungry cabal of billionaires and politicians has long plotted to enslave the masses, and now they are making their move.

But thanks to people who refuse to succumb to their brainwashing, people like you, the global elite are finding it much harder than they thought.

But thanks to people who refuse to succumb to their brainwashing, people like you, the global elite are finding it much harder than they thought.

