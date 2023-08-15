Court Claims Document It Released Outlining Charges Against Trump Was Fake

August 15, 2023 Niamh Harris News, US 0
A document posted and then taken down from the Fulton County, Georgia court website shows potential charges against former President Trump
A list of criminal charges against Donald Trump appeared briefly on a Fulton County website on Monday, but prosecutors said the former president had not been indicted in their long-running investigation of the 2020 presidential election.

In a statement released the same day, the Fulton County Clerk of Courts laimed the document it released outlining criminal charges against Trump was actually a fake document.

Fani Willis, a spokesperson for the court said the report of charges being filed was “inaccurate,” but declined to comment further.

Infowars reports: The court earlier had released — then quickly deleted — an indictment showing 13 felony charges against Trump, including RICO and forgery and false statement charges, before the grand jury had even finished convening.

But now, the court in a statement claimed the filing was really a “fictitious document” that should be dismissed by the media.

“While there have been no documents filed today regarding such, all members of the media should be reminded that documents that do not bear an official case number, filing date, and the name of the Clerk of Courts, in concert, are not considered official filings and should not be treated as such,” the court stated.

However, the document in question that had been quickly deleted did in fact include a case number (23SC188945), filing date (08/14/2023), and name of the judge assigned (Carnesale, Rachelle L.).

In other words, the Clerk of Court’s statement appears to be a bald-faced lie.

Trump’s legal team released a statement Monday slamming the move as evidence the court has “no respect for the integrity of the grand jury process.”

“This was not a simple administrative mistake,” Trump attorneys Drew Findling and Jennifer Little wrote. “A proposed indictment should only be in the hands of the District Attorney’s Office, yet it somehow made its way to the clerk’s office and was assigned a case number and a judge before the grand jury even deliberated.”

