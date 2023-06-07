Parents Outraged After Peppa Pig Wishes Children A ‘Happy Pride Month’

Parents are outraged after the official Instagram account for the popular British children’s character Peppa Pig, wished fans a “Happy Pride Month”

In a post featuring Peppa and several friends beneath a rainbow, the account wished all a “Happy Pride Month” as a celebration of love.

Breitbart reports: As with most children’s characters that get co-opted into promoting adult sexual proclivities, parents were none too happy with the post.

“Why do y’all want kids knowing about stuff like this let them be kids and let this page just be about kid things,” said one commenter.

“On Christmas you posted Happy Holidays in fear of offending but you have no problem posting for pride. Do you think more of your audience celebrates Christmas or pride? Unfollow,” said another commenter.

“I hope you do the same thing for our veterans and respect for unborn babies,” said another.

People on Twitter were equally brutal.