Insiders Say Biden Is Set To Announce Climate Lockdowns, Food & Energy Rationing

US President Joe Biden is close to signing an executive order declaring a “climate emergency” according to insiders and experts.

Although Biden recently said he’d “practically” declared a climate emergency, he has yet to actually make a declaration.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

When he does, he will be granted the power to enforce tyrannical measures like lockdowns and even the rationing of food & energy indefinitely.

InfoWars reports: The Biden administration’s move to shut down the country is imminent according to insiders and experts who are all reporting a recent & uniform surge of climate alarmism from the mainstream media, top Democrats, the United Nations, and environmental groups.

“The signs are there,” said the Heartland Institute, while citing the White House’s cooperation with the U.N. to create a “climate emergency” webpage.

“The science is clear,” reads the new U.N. page. “The world is in a state of climate emergency, and we need to shift into emergency gear.“

InfoWars reports: The page goes on to slam “humanity’s burning of fossil fuels” and even calls for “societal change.”

Additionally, energy industry insiders have raised the alarm the White House will soon declare a “climate emergency” in order to implement gas rationing, electricity restrictions, limits on air travel, and other edicts seen during the Covid “pandemic.”

“They’re leaning to that direction,” said U.S. Oil and Gas Association President Tim Stewart to Just the News last month. “If you grant the president’s emergency powers to declare a climate emergency, [it will be] just like Covid.”

Stewart went on to say Biden’s emergency declaration would give the president “vast and unchecked authority to shut down everything from communications to infrastructure.”

“They can literally do exactly what they did in COVID,” Stewart continued, adding that climate critics would be censored like critics of Covid were. “If you disagree with the climate emergency, [speech] can be shut down.”

“We really need to be paying attention to that because that power could be extended indefinitely until the ‘climate emergency’ is over. Who knows how long that would last.”

Moreover, in addition to mounting pressure from the Democratic Party to get the Biden administration to follow through on extreme climate change rhetoric, leftist politicians have been using their station to incrementally warp sentiments with ESG and lower our standard of living through policies ostensibly for “the greater good.”

Lastly, Biden’s most recent rhetoric on climate change demonstrates he is now more in sync with longtime climate apocolyptist King Charles III of England than ever before.

Interestingly, in July, Charles activated a “climate clock” in a bid for more alarmist theater and just last week the MSM inflated his relevance by touting a successful result on a Gallup popularity poll of public figures.