Netanyahu: ‘Charging Me For Crimes in Gaza Is Like Charging Bush For 9/11’

Fact checked by The People's Voice Community
May 21, 2024 Baxter Dmitry News, US 0
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has slammed the arrest warrant issued for him by the International Criminal Court, saying “charging me for crimes in Gaza is like charging Bush for 9/11.”

Which is not a bad idea, really.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant Tuesday for Netanyahu and Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes allegedly perpetrated in Gaza. Watch:

In an interview on Good Morning America, Netanyahu claimed that the arrest warrant is “absurd” and “outrageous.”

JOIN OUR FORUM!

In response to ICC lead prosecutors and Israeli War Cabinet Minister Benny Gant, Netanyahu told GMA, “This is beyond outrageous. He said that we deny water. It is making a totally false accusation here and everywhere else.”

Speaking about ICC Prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan KC, Netanyahu claimed, “He’s saying that we’re starving people. You know, we have supplied half a million tons of food and medicine with 20,000 trucks. This guy is out to demonize Israel. He’s doing a good job. He’s creating a false symmetry between the democratically elected leaders of Israel and the terrorist chieftains.

“That’s like saying in, after 9/11. Well, I’m issuing arrest warrants for George Bush, but also for bin Laden or after in World War 2. Well, I’m issuing the arrest warrants for FDR, but also for Hitler. It’s a hatchet job. It’s not serious.”

Karim Khan said that he believes Netanyahu, his defense minister Yoav Gallant, and three Hamas leaders – Yehia Sinwar, Mohammed Deif, and Ismail Haniyeh – are responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip and Israel.

The prosecutor must request the warrants from a pre-trial panel of three judges, who take, on average, two months to consider the evidence and determine if the proceedings can move forward.

Baxter Dmitry
About Baxter Dmitry 6001 Articles
Baxter Dmitry is a writer at The People's Voice. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Twitter