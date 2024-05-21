Netanyahu: ‘Charging Me For Crimes in Gaza Is Like Charging Bush For 9/11’

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has slammed the arrest warrant issued for him by the International Criminal Court, saying “charging me for crimes in Gaza is like charging Bush for 9/11.”

Which is not a bad idea, really.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant Tuesday for Netanyahu and Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes allegedly perpetrated in Gaza. Watch:

JUST IN: 🇮🇱 Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu says charging me for crimes in Gaza is like charging "George Bush after 9/11." pic.twitter.com/HvixqksSxx — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) May 21, 2024

In an interview on Good Morning America, Netanyahu claimed that the arrest warrant is “absurd” and “outrageous.”

In response to ICC lead prosecutors and Israeli War Cabinet Minister Benny Gant, Netanyahu told GMA, “This is beyond outrageous. He said that we deny water. It is making a totally false accusation here and everywhere else.”

Speaking about ICC Prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan KC, Netanyahu claimed, “He’s saying that we’re starving people. You know, we have supplied half a million tons of food and medicine with 20,000 trucks. This guy is out to demonize Israel. He’s doing a good job. He’s creating a false symmetry between the democratically elected leaders of Israel and the terrorist chieftains.

“That’s like saying in, after 9/11. Well, I’m issuing arrest warrants for George Bush, but also for bin Laden or after in World War 2. Well, I’m issuing the arrest warrants for FDR, but also for Hitler. It’s a hatchet job. It’s not serious.”

Karim Khan said that he believes Netanyahu, his defense minister Yoav Gallant, and three Hamas leaders – Yehia Sinwar, Mohammed Deif, and Ismail Haniyeh – are responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip and Israel.

The prosecutor must request the warrants from a pre-trial panel of three judges, who take, on average, two months to consider the evidence and determine if the proceedings can move forward.