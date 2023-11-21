WEF Founder’s Son Calls For Klaus Schwab To Be Arrested For ‘Crimes Against Humanity’

The son of World Economic Forum co-founder Hussain Najadi has blown the whistle on the crimes of the global elite and is now calling for the arrests of Klaus Schwab and other WEF executives, Bill Gates, WHO leadership, and Big Tech and Pfizer executives.

Pascal Najadi is the son of Hussein Najadi, a banker who founded the World Economic Forum with Klaus Schwab in 1971 before quitting 10 years later because he was disgusted with Schwab’s dystopian vision for the future of humanity.

Pascal Najadi says that he and his mother are now dying from the Covid vaccine, which he calls “poison,” and which was pushed on humanity by the global elite.

Najadi is extensively co-operating with prosecutors in the crimes against humanity case against key figures of the global elite, sparking concerns in the World Economic Forum, the UN, and the WHO that their diplomatic immunity is about to be revoked and arrest warrants issued.

The younger Najadi has form when it comes to bringing down globalist tyrants. He was the man who launched legal action against the long-standing Swiss Prime Minister Alain Berset for lying about Covid vaccines, leading to his resignation in June of this year.

Not content with toppling the Swiss PM, Najadi has his sights on the really big fish at the UN, Gavi, the WEF and the WHO.

The first step in holding the global elite to account involves removing their diplomatic immunity provided by the Swiss government so they can be arrested, according to Najadi who says “the devil lives in Geneva.”

