Democrat Rep Calls For Somebody To ‘Eliminate’ Donald J. Trump

Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) has gone on record calling for somebody to “eliminate” former President Donald J. Trump because his “rhetoric is getting more and more dangerous.”

“His rhetoric is really getting dangerous,” Goldman said during a disturbing interview with President Biden’s former press secretary Jen Psaki on her MSNBC show.

“More and more dangerous. We saw what happened on January 6th, when he used his inflammatory rhetoric now, and his recent truth social post is incredibly, incredibly scary for anyone that might be trying to work in government. And it is just unquestionable at this point that man cannot see public office again. He is not only unfit, he is destructive to our democracy, and he has to be eliminated.”

BREAKING: In case you missed this today, Democratic Congressman @RepDanGoldman went on Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki" show today to declare that TRUMP "HAS TO BE ELIMINATED." WATCHpic.twitter.com/qUU4e9s69r — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) November 20, 2023

Fox report: Goldman’s comment drew criticism on social media from conservatives pointing out that the congressman was using “dangerous rhetoric” himself.

“Sometimes they slip and say the quiet part out loud,” radio host Mike Ghallager posted on X.

“I hope Speaker Johnson censures this nut job!!!,” pro-Trump operative Alex Bruesewitz posted on X.

“By using his own ‘logic,’ Goldman should never see public office again,” Trending Politics co-owner Collin Rugg posted on X .

Several conservatives on social media didn’t accept Goldman’s clarification including Twitchy Managing Editor Sam Janney.

“You knew exactly what you were doing and what you were saying … you are only walking this back because you don’t like being held accountable for your own words,” Janney posted on X. “We see you.”

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said, “Democrats have been calling for violence against President Trump and his supporters since 2016.”

“This is not new or surprising rhetoric,” he added.