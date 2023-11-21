DOJ Prepares For ‘Surge’ Of Covid Vaccine Lawsuits From Those Claiming Injury From The Jab

The Justice department appears to be quietly preparing for a surge of lawsuits from people who are claiming injury from the Covid-19 ‘vaccines’.

Never forget the experimental Covid jabs were sold as “100% safe and effective. We were told they were necessary to protect ourselves, our family and our community, yet they did virtually nothing to stop the spread.

Now we are seeing that there WERE adverse effects, particularly among young people, who were not at statistically significant risk from the Covid virus itself.

In a column for The New York Post, Miranda Devine, shared some information that is highly suggestive that the Biden DOJ knows that a wave of lawsuits are coming.

Becker News reports: Devine points to a new jobs ad that indicates the Biden administration is searching for “eight new attorneys to defend the federal government in vaccine injury cases.”

“The office is currently expanding to address workload created by an increase in cases filed under the Vaccine Act,” says the ad posted by the Torts Branch of the DOJ on the USAJobs website.

The jobs listing was also posted on LinkedIn.

“Trial attorneys in Office of Constitutional and Specialized Tort Litigation – Vaccine Litigation Staff – represent the interests of the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services in all cases filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims under the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (“Vaccine Act”). The cases involve claims of injury as a result of the receipt of vaccines covered by the Act. The office is currently expanding to address workload created by an increase in cases filed under the Vaccine Act,” the listing says.

Devine adds, “Presumably, the hiring spree is in anticipation of a surge of COVID vaccine lawsuits, as people who were forced by government mandates to take the jab, and suffered serious side effects as a result, try to extract compensation from a system that is stacked against them.”

She references that “The recruitment drive comes on the heels of a little-noticed lawsuit filed in Louisiana last month by six vaccine-injured plaintiffs against the federal government. The suit aims to overturn the legal immunity that pharmaceutical giants like Pfizer and Moderna enjoy on their COVID shots.”

The lawsuit itself represents a significant threat to Big Pharma’s “liability shield.”

“A lawsuit by Covid-19 vaccine recipients claiming they were injured by their shots may usher in long-awaited changes to how the federal government handles immunization injuries,” writes Ian Lopez of Bloomberg Law.