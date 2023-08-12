Former Capitol Police Chief Reveals The ‘Set Up’ Behind January 6

In a bombshell interview released this week by Tucker Carlon, with former US Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, claims there was a “cover-up” related to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Carlson and Sund had previously recorded an entire interview about it on Fox News, but it never aired.

However with the launch his own independent show “Tucker on Twitter,” Carlson invited Sund to his studio to conduct a second interview about what he saw and experienced on Jan. 6.

Vision News reports: Perhaps most damning is Sund’s claim that then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) refused to authorize the deployment of the National Guard at the Capitol despite Sund’s pleas, and that federal agencies withheld information and warning signs of potential dangers prior to the riot.

“It doesn’t seem like people really want to get to the bottom of it,” said Sund, adding “It really doesn’t. And it just gets worse. It gets worse from there.”

Sund got approval to bring in the National Guard at 2:09 p.m. Before his approval, he alleged that he begged several generals, including General Michael Flynn, to bring the National Guard. The officials told Sund they did “not like the optics of the National Guard” as he allegedly begged for their assistance to intervene in the violence. –Daily Caller

To which Sund replied:

“It gets better. So I beg and beg and he goes ‘well, I’m gonna walk down the hall and we’ll talk to the Secretary of Defense or whoever he’s gonna talk to. Right then I get a notification, oh, I’m still on the call, we have the shooting of Ashli Babbitt. And I said we have shots firing, I still remember yelling over the phone. We have shots firing on the U.S. Capitol, is that urgent enough for you now?“

According to Sund, the National Guard didn’t show up until 6 p.m., hours after the fatal shooting of Babbitt. He also claimed that the Pentagon deployed resources to the homes of generals, but not the Capitol.

