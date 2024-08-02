Kamala Harris Delivers Scripted Remarks Then Ignores Questions From Reporters

Kamala Harris continues to avoid answering questions from reporters after delivering scripted remarks.

The Vice President has not engaged in a serious media interview or press conference since becoming the presumptive Democrat presidential nominee on July 21.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

Her lack of media accessibility suggests that Harris may be concerned about answering questions about her radical record. Or could it be because of her well known word salads and gaffes?

Breitbart reports: The pattern continued Thursday after she made a brief scripted statement about the U.S./Russian prisoner swap:

HIDING HARRIS: Kamala makes a quick statement and then avoids questions from the press, which is now trying to polish her not-so-great track record.



It's like a rerun of Biden's 2020 strategy of campaigning from his basement.



Looks like the Dem candidates think they've got… pic.twitter.com/EtidxbSN2O — 🇺🇸 Larry 🇺🇸 (@LarryDJonesJr) August 1, 2024

Avoiding questions from the media appears to be Harris’s strategy, Democrats admitted Friday. “The vice president is showing all of us that you don’t need to do high-profile interviews or press conferences in order to get attention from the media or from voters,” Democrat strategist Christy Setzer told the Hill. “I’d say she has a robust communications strategy.”

Despite the claim, Harris’s lack of media accessibility suggests she is worried about answering questions about her radical record. It also indicates she might run a similar campaign to President Joe Biden, who seldomly held solo press conferences and rarely sat for live interviews.

Harris’s apparent media strategy could allow Republicans to quickly define her as a radical Democrat who flip-flops on policies, a second Democrat strategist said. “They’ve got to get her out there soon because they can’t let this be part of the narrative,” the person said. “I know we’re riding high at the moment but that’s going to end soon and then what?”

When Harris does engage the media with an unscripted serious interview, Republicans will be looking to underscore any gaffe or word salad she may deliver.

Harris, known for word salads, committed two gaffes on Thursday. She accidentally called herself “president” during former Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s eulogy and delivered a word salad during an unscripted comment about a hostage deal with Russia.