Another Boxer Who Failed IBA Gender Test Beats Female Opponent At The Olympics

A second boxer who previously ‘failed a gender test’ has won a fight in the Olympics after being cleared to compete in the event amid an eligibility row.

The controversial boxer, who had been disqualified by the International Boxing Association (IBA), defeated a female opponent at the Paris Olympics on Friday.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Taiwan’s Lin Yu-Ting took to the ring and easily won with a unanimous decision against Sitora Turdibekova of Uzbekistan.

Breitbart reports: After the match, Turdibekova was seen in tears, and the boxers did not shake hands and congratulate each other before leaving the ring.

Lin Yu-Ting is the second of two boxers that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) allowed to fight as females despite their failures in the IBA’s gender test, which caused the world boxing organization to disqualify them for sanctioned bouts last year.

Imane Khelif, the first competitor who had failed the IBA’s chromosome test, had so overmatched Italian boxer Angela Carini that the latter forfeited the match on Thursday after only 46 seconds in the ring.

In 2023, the IBA ruled that neither Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting nor Algerian Imane Khelif could fight in organization-sanctioned fights because they failed the testing requirements to be classified as “female.”

The IBA added that its rules were changed in 2022 to assure “competitive fairness and athletes’ safety.” However, the IOC decided to use the IBA’s rules from 2016 instead of the recent rules because the older set of rules allowed Lin and Khelif to participate as women.

The IOC decided to use 2016 rules, which allowed the boxers to fight in the women’s competition. The IOC then condemned the “aggression” of anyone who would question their right to compete as females.