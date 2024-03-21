Tennessee Senate Passes Bill Banning Chemtrails

Legislators in the State of Tennessee have passed a bill seeking to ban the spraying of chemicals into the atmosphere.
The government weather manipulation technique is known as “geo-engineering.“
The state Senate passed SB2 691/HB 2063 on Monday. It seeks to “prohibit the intentional injection, release, or dispersion, by any means, of chemicals, chemical compounds, substances, or apparatus within the borders of this state into the atmosphere with the express purpose of affecting temperature, weather, or the intensity of the sunlight.”
Infowars reports: The bill continues, “The intentional injection, release, or dispersion, by any means, of chemicals, chemical compounds, substances, or apparatus within the borders of this state into the atmosphere with the express purpose of affecting temperature, weather, or the intensity of the sunlight is prohibited.”
For years, many have suspected the government’s spraying of aerosolized particulate matter into the atmosphere – seen as lingering white cloud trails that don’t dissipate – not only manipulates the weather, but also destroys the Earth’s ecosystem.
The bill comes as top geoscientists recently accused the United Nations of engaging in a conspiracy to destroy the Earth’s environment.
In their paper, published in the “Advances In Social Sciences Research Journal” in Sept. 2022, James Marvin Herndon and Mark Whiteside warned humanity’s “time is short to permanently end all geoengineering activities,” specifically “aerosolized coal fly ash, they say are sprayed out of jets” and “into the troposphere” where it’s “systematically breaking down Earth’s support systems and poisoning life on this planet.”
