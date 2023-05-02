Leaked Video: Tucker Carlson Tells Media Matters for America “Go F*ck Yourselves”

A newly leaked video shows Tucker Carlson telling far-left organization Media Matters for America (MMFA) to “go f*ck yourselves.”
The latest leak only makes us appreciate Tucker more than we already do.
Media Matters hack Matthew Gertz posted more leaked videos of Tucker on Tuesday in an effort to harm him. But it massively backfired.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Tucker Carlson had a pleasant exchange with Piers Morgan in one of the FOXLEAKS.
Tucker comes off as a down to earth guy.
WATCH:
Tucker is seen blasting Soros’ Media Matters shortly before going on air.
“…just kidding, in case this is being pulled off the bird… Hey, Media Matters for America, go f*ck yourself!” Tucker said.
And this is supposed to hurt Tucker?
WATCH: