Highest Paid BBC Presenter Arrested On Sickening Array of Child Pornography Charges

Disgraced BBC presenter Huw Edwards has been arrested and charged with a sickening array of child pornography charges, including the most serious possible charges in the UK relating to “making” image of child abuse.

Edwards is the latest in a long line of celebrity pedophiles to be exposed while working for the BBC. Most notably, Britain’s notorious pedophile Jimmy Savile worked for the BBC for decades, and the corporation decided to cover up his crimes while he was still actively abusing children.

Edwards, the 62-year-old BBC veteran, is facing three charges of making indecent images of children between December 2020 and April 2022 after he shared them on a WhatsApp group.

Police announced Edwards was arrested on November 8 last year and charged just over a month ago on June 26 following authorization from the Crown Prosecution Service.

Edwards, the highest paid presenter in BBC history, presented royal and political events at the BBC before resigning in April. He has been released on bail and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court this Wednesday.

Daily Mail report: According to the charge sheet, Edwards is accused of having six category A images, 12 category B pictures and 19 category C photographs on WhatsApp.

The offences are contrary to sections 1(1)(a) and 6 of the Protection of Children Act 1978, and if convicted he could face a maximum of up to 10 years in prison.

Category A involves images involving penetrative sexual activity, sexual activity with an animal or sadism; Category B covers images which show non-penetrative sexual activity; while Category C is for indecent images not within categories B or C.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman told MailOnline today: ‘Huw Edwards, 62, of Southwark, London has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children following a Met Police investigation.

‘The offences, which are alleged to have taken place between December 2020 and April 2022, relate to images shared on a WhatsApp chat.

‘Edwards was arrested on November 8, 2023. He was charged on Wednesday, 26 June following authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service. He has been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 31.’

Former BBC host Huw Edwards pictured near his home in South London

The resignation from the BBC by married father-of-five Edwards in April followed allegations that he paid someone for sexually explicit pictures.

The Metropolitan Police and South Wales Police both said in July last year that no criminal offence had been committed by Edwards.

Edwards was absent from screens from when the story first broke in July 2023 until his exit in April 2024.

He remained on the payroll while suspended, which is normal BBC policy, and was suffering from serious mental health issues and received in-patient hospital care.

The BBC confirmed at the time of his departure that he had not received a pay-off and was leaving ‘on the basis of medical advice from his doctors’.

He had long been a fixture in the coverage of major political and royal events, announcing Queen Elizabeth II’s death on the BBC and presenting coverage of her funeral.

He also anchored the BBC’s broadcast of the King’s coronation last year.

Last week the BBC confirmed Edwards was paid more than £475,000 in 2023/24 before he resigned and left.