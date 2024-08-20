Investigators Warn FBI Is Concealing Evidence About Trump Assassination Attempt

Investigators have uncovered evidence that the FBI is concealing records proving that the Trump assassination attempt was an inside job by the Deep State.

The FBI cited FOIA exemption 7(A) to protect ongoing enforcement proceedings surrounding the incident on July 13 in Butler, PA, when gunman Thomas Crooks was granted access to shoot at Trump despite being spotted behaving suspiciously hours beforehand.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

Modernity.news reports: Judicial Watch sent an FOIA request on July 26th asking the FBI to produce all relevant documents pertaining to its preparation and coordination with the Secret Service for Trump’s rally.

However, the group has been stonewalled by the FBI, leaving questions as to why there was seemingly a delay in taking out Crooks before the shooting unanswered.

“Why is the FBI hiding records on its and the Secret Service’s failures to protect Trump?” asked Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton. “The Biden-Harris administration is covering up the near assassination of former President Trump.”

“The FBI’s refusal to release these records raises serious concerns,” comments journalist Sharyl Attkisson.

Despite the motive behind the shooting still not being known, it has almost completely disappeared from the headlines within the space of a single month.

As we previously highlighted, Senator Ron Johnson, who chairs the committee overseeing the investigation into the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, has warned that the FBI cannot be trusted.

“You know I do not trust the FBI do this investigation, honestly,” Johnson said in response to claims by FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate that the feds had discovered comments posted by shooter Thomas Crooks that espoused “anti-Semitic and anti-immigration themes.”

Last week it was revealed that Crooks’ body was cremated just 10 days after the assassination attempt, leading some to assert that this was part of an attempt to cover up evidence.