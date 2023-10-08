Japan Releases Evidence That ALL COVID Variants Were Engineered in Biolabs

An official new study out of Japan has concluded that all Covid variants were engineered in biolabs and intentionally released into the public.

The mainstream media has recently ramped up reports that Covid cases are on the rise in the run-up to the 2024 election.

Mainstream journalists and health officials have been promoting the return of masks and vaccines to tackle the spread of new variants EG.5.1 and BA.X.

However, a recent Japanese study suggests that the plot to lockdown the public again may be part of a sinister plan to take away more of our personal freedoms.

NN reports: The study found that all previous variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, were not naturally occurring but were, in fact, made in a laboratory.

Presumably, the latest EG.5.1 and BA.X variants were also engineered in a lab, according to the study.

The study was led by renowned Japanese Professors Atsuki Tanaka and Takayuki Miyazawa of Osaka Medical University and Kyoto University.

Tanaka and Miyazawa wanted to trace the historical evolution of the omicron variant of SARS-CoV2.

To trace the variant’s origins, they studied viral sequences found “in the wild” and deposited in public databases.

In doing this they found around 100 separate omicron subvariants that could not conceivably have arisen through natural processes.

The existence of these variants seems to provide definitive proof of large-scale lab creation and release of COVID-19 viruses.

Moreover, the variants appear to form comprehensive panels of mutations typical of those used in “reverse genetics” experiments to systematically test the properties of different parts of viruses, Substacker PSMI wrote.

Professors Tanaka and Miyazawa’s new paper is called: “Unnaturalness in the Evolution Process of the SARS-CoV-2 variants and the possibility of deliberate natural selection.”

In this study, we aimed to clarify the evolutionary processes leading to the formation of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variants, focusing on Omicron variants with many amino acid mutations in the spike protein among SARS-CoV-2 isolates,” Tanaka and Miyazawa explain in their paper.

“To determine the order in which the mutations leading to the formation of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variants, we compared the sequences of 129 Omicron BA.1-related isolates, 141 BA.1.1-related isolates, and 122 BA.2-related isolates, and tried to dissolve the evolutionary processes of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variants, including the order of mutations leading to the formation of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variants and the occurrence of homologous recombination.

“As a result, we concluded that the formations of a part of Omicron isolates BA.1, BA.1.1, and BA.2 were not the products of genome evolution as is commonly observed in nature.”

These findings confirm that the variants could not have occurred naturally.

“The analysis we have shown here is that the Omicron variants are formed by an entirely new mechanism that cannot be explained by previous biology,” they assert.

They continue by further explaining the findings.

“In the genetic variation in the S protein in these variants, most of the mutations were non-synonymous,” the paper continues.

“There were no synonymous mutations in the Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, or Mu variants, but only one each in the Lambda and Omicron variants.

“Among these variants, the Omicron variant (BA.1 lineage), which shows the greatest accumulation of mutations in the S protein, is primarily non-synonymous in the S protein and has only one synonymous mutation at c25000u.

“The synonymous/non-synonymous ratio is abnormal, given how human coronaviruses have mutated.”

In this context, “synonymous” normally refers to something that mutates naturally.

A “synonymous” mutation does so mostly in ways that don’t change the nature of the original.

Therefore, when you have a “synonymous/non-synonymous ratio” that is as “abnormal” as that of the Covid variants, that means they are not occurring naturally.

“The fact that most of these mutations occurred without synonymous mutations suggests that none of these mutations arose as a result of trial-and-error random mutations in nature,” Tanaka and Miyazawa explain.

According to the professors’ findings, COVID-19 and all of its variants came from a lab.

“Suppose the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant and its one amino acid reversion mutants were artificially and systematically generated,” they further clarify.

“In that case, we should suspect that the other variants (Alpha to Delta) may also be artificially generated viruses.”

They continue by raising questions about who may have engineered the virus and why.

“One idea, the hypothesis that these viruses were artificially generated, is more reasonable than proposing a novel mutation acquisition mechanism,” the paper reads.

“However, is there any reason to artificially create these mutants, which are unlikely to have occurred naturally, given the current SARS-CoV-2 epidemic?”

The scientists draw the line at making allegations about the Covid pandemic being intentionally triggered, however.

They argue that making such judgments falls outside of their area of expertise.

“It is inimical to virus research to consider that artificially synthesized viruses were deliberately spread throughout the world,” they note.

“Furthermore, we do not conclude that these viruses were artificially synthesized and distributed based on malicious intent.”

Nevertheless, they assert that the variants could not have formed naturally, meaning they could have only been engineered in a lab.

“The analysis we have shown here concludes that the Omicron variants are formed by a completely new mechanism that cannot be explained by previous biology,” they conclude.

In summary, the new Japanese paper states: