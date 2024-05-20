Julian Assange Wins Right To Challange US Extradition Case

London’s High Court has ruled that Wikileaks founder Julian Assange can bring a new appeal against extradition to US

Assange has been granted the right to a fresh appeal against a previous ruling that had ordered he be sent to the US to stand trial for leaking military secrets that revealed war crimes by the US.

In a short rulinh on Monday morning, two senior judges said that American submissions were not sufficient and granted Assange another chance to fend off Washington’s claims through the British court system.

RT reports: If handed over to the US, he would likely be kept in isolation for the rest of his life, his supporters fear.

Assange has been in British custody since April 2019, when Ecuador revoked his political asylum and allowed police to arrest him at its embassy in London. Assange has since been kept in a maximum security prison fighting the extradition request from the US. The American case against the publisher was revealed only after he was arrested in the UK.

American lawyers fought a legal battle against Assange in UK courts and finally secured London’s consent to hand him over in June 2022, when then-Home Secretary Priti Patel authorized the transfer. His defense team has since been trying to overturn the outcome through several appeals.

In March, the High Court ruled there was merit in the argument that the 52-year-old’s rights may be infringed upon in the US prison system. Washington reportedly offered additional assurances to treat Assange fairly.

On Monday, Assange’s defense team argued that pledges given by the administration of President Joe Biden were “blatantly inadequate,” considering the risk of the death penalty and the chances that they would not be able to maintain contact with their client.

