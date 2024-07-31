Kamala Vows To Seize Guns and Disarm Americans Within 100 Days Using Executive Action

Kamala Harris has vowed to use executive action to confiscate firearms and disarm American citizens within 100 days of taking office.

“From the beginning I have said my agenda includes attempting to get Congress to act,” Harris said to a reporter at a campaign event in Georgia, Atlanta.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

“But if they don’t within the first hundred days of my administration, I’m going to take executive action. Because what we need is action.”

Whoa – Kamala promises to take executive action to confiscate firearms the first 100 days of her term



She’s going to seize the guns



Communism is here and it just organized a bloodless coup to push Biden out of the way



pic.twitter.com/ALAX7xvHeb — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 30, 2024

Gun violence and disarming Americans is shaping to be a core issue of the Harris campaign.

Atlanta-based rapper and singer Quavo helped to introduce Harris at the rally and delivered a speech praising her for running the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

“One of these issues that I care about is resolving the gun violence issues,” Quavo told the crowd.

“You can’t understand the struggle of gun violence if you not in the field or in the heart of it. So, one thing I learned from working with Vice President Harris is she always stand on business. From inviting me to the White House last year to discuss these solutions, to passing the biggest gun safety laws today.”

He continued, “So, it’s only right in the birthplace of the culture is also the same place to launch the first African-American woman to run for president.”