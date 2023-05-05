King Charles’s Coronation Branded ‘Obscene’ As Brits Suffer Cost Of Living Crisis

As the cost of living crisis bites, some Brits are questioning the spending so much money on a glitzy coronation

King Charles 111’s upcoming coronoation will showcase some of the enormous wealth accumulated by the British monarchy over the centuries. They will travel in golden carraiges and wear priceless jewels with their custom-made designer outfits in a cost that is way more than most people can earn in months.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The coronation, which is estimated to have cost an eye-watering £100million, takes place on Saturday, May 6.

Model and activist Munroe Bergdorf branded the timing of King Charles’ coronation “disgusting” and said she was baffled at how he could “ride around in his golden carriage” during a cost of living crisis

Bergdorf, a contributing editor at Vogue, shared a lengthy statement on Instagram this week where she shared her “disgust” for the historic occasion. “Don’t be fooled by any propaganda you see coming out of the UK this weekend. The mood here is not jubilant, it is sour,” she said.

MSN reports: Just two days before the King’s coronation, the model expressed her distaste at the “opulence” of the event amid economic turmoil, as millions of Britons struggle to pay their bills.

The 35-year-old penned: “Whether you’re pro or anti-monarchy, I don’t understand how in the midst of a cost of living crisis, national worker strikes, soaring inflation, escalating poverty and food bank usage that a person would support such an obscene display of wealth and power.”

She added that the royal event was “out of touch” with everyday life in the UK.

“25 per cent of London is in poverty. Four million children are experiencing food poverty,” she continued.

The model also posted a picture of text by writer Stuart Warwick, which read: “Do not be fooled by any propaganda you see coming out of the UK this weekend, the mood is here is not jubilant, it is sour.”

“We don’t want pageantry, we want affordable food, and rent, and bills,” Warwick continued.

“The timing of this coronation, with all its gold and bejewelled opulence, couldn’t be more distasteful and sickening.”

“It’s unjustifiable and unwanted. If we’re asking God to save anyone it should be the 14.4 million people living in poverty, not the King.”

Bergdorf was praised in the comment section by public figures including Jameela Jamil writing: “You’re so f***** great.”

The model made history last year as the first transgender woman to appear on the cover of Cosmopolitan UK.

Love Island’s Brett Staniland said: “This weekend is gonna be a combination of Hunger Games and Don’t Look Up.”

Meanwhile a British soldier gives his take on the Monarchy: