Major Japanese Study: Covid mRNA Vaccines Killing More Than 1 in 10 Myocarditis Cases

An explosive new Japanese study has found that the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines caused far more cases of myocarditis and pericarditis than the figures released by regulators suggest. Furthermore, these cases of myocarditis were far more likely to be fatal.

The study shuts down previous claims from the mainstream media and so-called experts at the CDC who have tried to claim that myocarditis was an extremely rare side-effect of the mRNA shots.

The peer-reviewed study was published on August 5 in the Journal of Infection and Chemotherapy and found that Covid mRNA vaccinations were “significantly associated” with the onset of myocarditis and pericarditis in Japanese citizens.

According to the abstract, the study “was aimed at clarifying the association between SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines (BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273) and myocarditis/pericarditis as well as influencing factors by using the Japanese Adverse Drug Event Report database”.

They found that “SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination was significantly associated with the onset of myocarditis/pericarditis”, and that “most cases were ≤30 years or male”.

Figure 4 from the study is highly concerning, revealing a staggering 11% death rate for mRNA COVID-19 vaccine-related myocarditis, with 13% specifically for the Pfizer jab.

The study provided a few other nasty surprises as well – look at “not recovered” and “with sequela” in Figure 4.

The numbers in the Japanese study prove that myocarditis is not rare, while raising serious questions about the risk/reward ratio of the mRNA jabs.

Considering the fact that hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 mRNA shots are needed to prevent a single hospitalization of a young person, the staggering death rate of young males with vaccine-induced myocarditis must be investigated further.

And that’s assuming the jab is doing anything beneficial at all for the vaccinated.

Data manipulation by Big Pharma has been shown to be highly exaggerating effectiveness of the jab, and there is data that now indicates negative effectiveness of COVID-19 mRNA vaccinations.