MI6 Boss Says ‘Russian Disinformation’ To Blame for UK Unrest Following Murder of Three Girls

Former MI6 boss Sir Richard Dearlove told LBC that the riots in Southport, London, Hartlepool, and Manchester, England are the result of “Russian disinformation,” not due to citizens being upset with migrants murdering their countrymen.

This week’s protests came in response to 17-year-old Axel Muganwa Rudakubana stabbing and killing three young girls attending a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.

Infowars.com reports: 6-year-old Bebe King, 7-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe and 9-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar were all murdered in the brutal attack.

Rudakubana injured eight other children, with five put in critical condition, and also stabbed two adults.

Thousands of Brits took to the streets in outrage, with hundreds being arrested for reportedly clashing with the police.

BIG NEWS: UK Protests erupted in Southport, UK, described as locals fed up with attacks from Illegal Migrants and the lack of support from the Government/Police. These Riots were triggered by a stabbing incident by a 17-year-old male that resulted in the deaths of three children… pic.twitter.com/9BZjyuI4fw — Liquid News Feed (@liquidnewsfeed) July 31, 2024

According to the National Pulse, “Many people are contrasting police forces’ combative approach towards the mostly white mass stabbing protestors to their habit of simply abandoning the streets when minority communities begin rioting, as when Roma Gypsies flipped police cars and torched buses at a recent riot in Harehills, Leeds.”

“Where the f**k were you in Leeds?” chanted many of the demonstrators on Wednesday.

The police have once again provoked violence to demonise the working class.



We came to remember the poor kids from Southport, the police hijacked the vigil to enforce a political agenda.



End two-tier policing. pic.twitter.com/Y49AAquegb — UK Independence Party (@UKIP) July 31, 2024

Meanwhile, the British press claims the protests took place due to “wild false rumours spread online among far-right groups.”

The ex-MI6 head blamed Russian “bots” for stirring up the British people, explaining, “We’re in a state of grey warfare with Russia. We may not feel that we are, [but] they certainly think they are, and the information space – and the exploitation of that space – is a fundamental tactic in their conflict with the West.”

“So if these bots have been used to stir up through social media a violent response, I’m not the slightest bit surprised,” he added. “People don’t just seem to understand the extent of the Russian attitude to conflict and the way that every aspect of their relationship with us will be seen as a basis for attacking us.”

The notion is ridiculous as it doesn’t take a Russian bot to get one upset about the slaughter of three innocent children.

Furthermore, if Russian bots were pushing UK citizens to go speak out against the disturbing assault they’d be doing more for the country than “Sir Richard.”

Former Security Minister Stephen McPartland also told LBC Russia is stirring hatred and division among Southport residents, not the savage murder of three young girls at the hands of someone who arguably shouldn’t have been in the country.

“The tragic events in Southport are being mobilised by hostile states to stir up hatred and division instead of letting the community grieve. We need much more cyber-resilience throughout our whole society and economy to defend democracy,” McPartland stated.

LBC claimed, “Social media disinformation spread claiming that the attack was carried out by a Muslim asylum seeker who crossed the Channel in a small boat. The false information appears to have been posted online by a website called Channel 3 News – which has since apologised – before being widely circulated on far-right social media accounts, such as Tommy Robinson’s Twitter.”

This is an attempt to demonize Robinson as an untrustworthy source when it was actually local police who said “a 17-year-old boy from Banks had been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder,” before later revealing the suspect was born in Cardiff.

The British people are sick of being labeled “far-right” for defending their own children from violence.