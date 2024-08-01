Democrats Caught Busing and Paying Homeless to Fill Kamala Harris Rallies

The Democrats have been caught paying homeless people to boost attendance at Kamala Harris rallies for the TV cameras because the presumptive Democrat presidential nominee is struggling to “draw a crowd of more than a few dozen people,” according to reports.

The mainstream media announced that Kamala drew 10,000 people to her Atlanta rally yesterday, boasting that it was her “biggest rally yet.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

The rally was attended by Stacey Abrams, Chris Tucker, and Georgia senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, who warmed up the crowd before Harris introduced Megan Thee Stallion who performed four of her explicit rap tracks for the audience.

While the mainstream media is trying to portray the event as a momentum-building success for Kamala, the reality is the Harris campaign is struggling to draw a crowd to fill the venues she has booked for her rallies.

Democrats have been desperately offering homeless people up to $150 and food and drink to attend the rallies and fill out the crowds for the TV cameras.

An Atlanta resident explains why the Democrats were desperate to avoid a repeat of Kamala’s Pennsylvania rally where she drew approximately 60 people.

“It was quite embarrassing for her,” she said. “So that was not going to go down in this black city. They are absolutely going to make sure that thing looks packed out.”

Meanwhile, a company called LaunchViral has been exposed paying people $150 to pretend to support Kamala Harris in the presidential race.

Social media are signing up to the agency to take the cash in exchange for posting memes supporting Harris on popular social media platforms including TikTok and Instragram.

Astroturfing has become a popular election subversion tool of the left. Dark money is funneled to shady companies which pay ordinary people to pretend to support Democrat candidates on social media, creating the impression, especially among young generations, that the Democrats are far more popular than they are.

The agency is promoting the hashtags #Kamalaharris and #Harris2024.