Obese Olympic ‘Christ’ To Sue Critics Over ‘Last Supper’ Backlash

The LGBTQ activist who was the central figure in the controversial “Last Supper” Paris Olympics scene is threatening to sue her critics.

Barbara Butch, a French DJ, has taken legal steps against online abuse after the opening ceremony of the Games sparked widespread outrage.

RT reports: Butch’s lawyer, Audrey Msellati, issued a letter announcing the filing of “several complaints against these acts, whether committed by French nationals or foreigners.” Her client “intends to prosecute anyone who tries to intimidate her in the future,” the document reads.

The complaint was filed with the Paris prosecutor’s office, which is expected to decide whether a formal police investigation is warranted, The Associated Press first reported on Tuesday.

The prosecutor’s office reportedly confirmed receiving Butch’s complaint, and told the news agency that a police unit that specializes in fighting hate crimes was tasked to investigate the issue. The police probe is expected to focus on “discriminatory messages based on religion or sexual orientation that were sent to her or posted online,” the office said.

Butch, a self-proclaimed “love activist”, wore a silver headdress that resembled a halo while flanked by drag artists, dancers and others during the controversial opening ceremony scene alleged to have mocked “The Last Supper.”

Christians from across the world have protested against the Paris organizers’ decision to conclude the opening ceremonies with a scene resembling Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘The Last Supper.’ The Renaissance painter’s famous depiction of Jesus Christ and his apostles was seen as reimagined as a Bacchanalia involving drag queens, homosexuals and transsexuals.