Musk Invites Kamala Harris To Be Interviewed

After speaking at length with former US President Donald Trump, Elon Musk has now invited Vice President Kamala Harris to be interviewed.

The invitation follows his interview with Donald Trump on Monday. Musk has since been called a lackey for Team MAGA by the Harris campaign.

RT reports: The interview with Trump, which was hailed by his campaign as the “interview of the century,” lasted around two hours and, according to Musk, has since garnered 1 billion views. The conversation included discussions on a number of issues, including the upcoming election in November, the recent assassination attempt on Trump, the Ukraine conflict, and US relations with Russia and China.

After the interview, Musk wrote in a post on X that he would be “happy to host Kamala on an X Spaces too.”

Harris has yet to officially respond to the invitation; however, during the Trump interview, her campaign sent out a fundraising email asking supporters to “chip in $25” in order to help “respond to their lies.” In the letter, the vice president accused Musk of using his “purchased platform” to “spread Trump’s unhinged and hateful agenda to millions of users,” and said “the richest person in the world is a lackey for Team MAGA.”

“Musk is using his vast fortune and broad reach to try to control our democracy,” the email read.

After the interview ended, the Harris-Walz team released a statement describing the discussion as “unhinged” and claiming that Trump’s entire campaign is about “self-obsessed rich guys who will sell out the middle class and who cannot run a livestream in the year 2024.” The live broadcast of the interview was delayed by about half an hour due to what Musk described as a “massive” cyberattack ahead of the event.

At the end of the interview, Musk reiterated his endorsement of Donald Trump, and described him as “the path to prosperity.” Previously, it was reported in the US media that the billionaire plans to donate $45 million to form a pro-Trump political action committee, but he has neither confirmed nor denied this.