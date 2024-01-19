New Evidence Proves J6 Pipe Bomb Was Inside Job by FBI

January 19, 2024 Sean Adl-Tabatabai
The Jan. 6 pipe bomb suspect was an undercover FBI agent, according to bombshell new evidence released this week.

Harrison Smith of The American Journal presents new evidence proving that the Jan. 6 pipe bomb suspect was not only a government stooge, but the bomb itself was identical to the pipe bombs the FBI uses in its training exercises:

Infowars.com reports: Also, Revolver News‘ Darren Beattie posted a lengthy thread on X Thursday sifting through footage showing peculiar behavior by law enforcement as they “discovered” the pipe bomb.

Watch:

