New Evidence Proves J6 Pipe Bomb Was Inside Job by FBI

The Jan. 6 pipe bomb suspect was an undercover FBI agent, according to bombshell new evidence released this week.

Harrison Smith of The American Journal presents new evidence proving that the Jan. 6 pipe bomb suspect was not only a government stooge, but the bomb itself was identical to the pipe bombs the FBI uses in its training exercises:

Has anyone ever pointed out that the J6 pipebomb looks almost identical to the ones the FBI uses in training?



Look at the end cap and timer



Sent in to Human Events from a source pic.twitter.com/TMY5mbB0Fu — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 18, 2024

Infowars.com reports: Also, Revolver News‘ Darren Beattie posted a lengthy thread on X Thursday sifting through footage showing peculiar behavior by law enforcement as they “discovered” the pipe bomb.

Below, courtesy of Thomas Massie, is the most damning and explosive J6 footage yet released.



In my view this will end up demolishing the Regime's J6 narrative and with it a major pillar of Dem's 2024 strategy.



You paying attention Kamala? pic.twitter.com/1LuNm6pGdB — Darren J. Beattie 🌐 (@DarrenJBeattie) January 18, 2024

Watch: