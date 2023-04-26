Trans Runner Credits “Girl Power” For Beating 14,000 Women In London Marathon

A biological male has been celebrating “girl power” after beating almost 14,000 women in the female category of the London Marathon on Sunday.

The win comes only months after the trans athlete ran in a New York race as a man.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The runner who goes by the mame of Glenique Frank has insisted that he did not cheat but has since apologized for runnning as female before transitioning. He claimed he had not intended to mislead the public.

The NYP reports: Sports bra-wearing racer Glenique Frank — who ran the New York Marathon on Nov. 6 as Glen Frank — went viral after stopping to talk to a BBC reporter covering the UK race Sunday.

“London is the best!” the 52-year-old runner said of her 17th marathon, which last year included Tokyo and Chicago and will include all of the “six majors,” including Berlin and then Boston.

“Girl power!” Frank said of her marathon efforts while flexing her bulging biceps above rainbow-colored armbands.

The runner — whose social media still shows photos of her running earlier races as a balding man — ended the mid-race chat to gush about how her “beautiful son” is expecting a baby.

“So I’m going to be a gran — Granny G!” Frank said before running off, draped in a blue, pink and white transgender flag.

The celebratory remarks soon became the latest lightning rod for critics opposed to transgender athletes competing against biological women.

Olympian Mara Yamauchi who hit out at organisers for allowing Frank to benefit from a ‘loophole’ at the London Marathon which allowed transgender athletes who had already signed up to keep their place

Yamauchi claimed it was ‘wrong and unfair’ to allow Frank to compete in the female category and that other female runners had ‘suffered a worse finish position’ because of him.