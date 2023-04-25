Tucker Carlson Was About To Expose Elite Pedophile Ring Before Being Ousted

Tucker Carlson was fired by Fox News despite being their most popular star and the highest rating cable news host in history. The firing came just days after Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News Corp settled for $787.5 million in the defamation lawsuit with Dominon Voting Systems in which Carlson played a starring role.

Interesting timing. But there is a lot more to this story.

There is a huge bombshell was about to break, completely vindicating Tucker and proving him right about everything. This bombshell is so powerful that it proves so-called “conspiracy theorists” right about everything, and exposes the Deep State and mainstream media as compromised in the worst possible way.

Carlson had been at loggerheads with Fox News top brass for months following his brave decision to expose the lies at the heart of the establishment narrative surrounding the J6 trials.

And there are plenty of lies.

Mainstream media was all signing from the same hymn sheet, covering for the elite, but Tucker struck out on his own and presented evidence proving the protesters are persecuted victims of corrupt law enforcement institutions that have been hijacked by the elites.

Fox News, owned by Rupert Murdoch who happens to be a member of the World Economic Forum, ordered Carlson to cease and desist reporting on J6.

But Tucker persevered, and because he was the most popular personality on the channel, he got away with it for a while. That’s when Tucker began to focus on exposing Ray Epps as an FBI stooge… and Fox and the rest of the mainstream media suddenly became VERY uncomfortable. Because as it turns out, Ray Epps is a man with a LOT to hide.

The evidence that Epps is Deep State is overwhelming. And if there is overwhelming evidence that Epps is a Deep State operative, then we have overwhelming evidence that the Deep State is at war with American patriots.

To start with, there is video of Epps on January 6 urging Trump supporters to converge on the Capitol. Epps is seen whispering in the ear of one of them, after which they rushed police officers, showing he inspired that attack.

The FBI has been prosecuting people for walking through the Capitol building for a few minutes, but they declined to prosecute Epps.

Tucker Carlson wasn’t going to give this one a pass.

Watch:

But it gets much worse for Epps. Besides the footage of him acting exactly like a Fed, there are text messages in which he admits he “orchestrated” J6.

And you know Epps is in deep trouble… because mainstream media are desperately running cover for him as we speak.

60 Minutes ran a special about Epps with some of the most evil gaslighting and blatant propaganda in American history.

Scolded by his wife, while everyone else went to prison. Not suspicious at all.

The mainstream media actually thinks we are stupid enough to swallow this cock and bull story.

We are interested in real news, like the content that was produced by Tucker Carlson in his final months, before the elite silenced him and took away his enormous audience.

How about this for real news?

According to Ray Epps’ own family, the man is a pedophile and a monster who works for the FBI.

Tiffany Epps joined top journalist Dom Lucre to expose the truth about her abusive dad.

Watch:

This is a perfect example of how these people end up in power. The Deep State and the political class are crawling with men and women of this persuasion. As Epps’ step-daughter explained, they can be controlled by the elite through blackmail.

Ray Epps daughter is on my space right now and said he made her remove her clothes and sleep outside naked as a child. Why would Democrats defend this man? pic.twitter.com/ht9iwCH1U9 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) April 25, 2023

They probably have videos of him doing God knows what.

Pedophiles run the world and the scourge of child sex trafficking is “entrenched in high society” and covered up by mainstream media, according to Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger, who says the world must wake up to the “horrible reality“ before change can take place.

Unfortunately, the vast majority of people refuse to heed the warnings of those who are brave enough to warn us about what is really happening in the world.

According to adult star Jenna Jameson, Hollywood is controlled by pedophiles, many of whom make Jeffrey Epstein “look like an amateur” and engage in ritual child sacrifice and torture.

If you think Epstein is somehow unique, you’re sadly mistaken… there are MANY Epstein’s, that make him look like an amateur. Child hunting games, sacrifice, torture of children as young as 2. The elite. — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) July 15, 2020

A celebrity cannot speak out against the system without being silenced and punished.

We have seen it happen so many times before. In recent times, Nicole Kidman and Lindsay Lohan also spoke out about pedophilia in Hollywood, before backtracking, attempting to cover their tracks, and pretending they never said what they did. Lohan and Kidman understand the nature of the consequences for those who bite the hand that feeds them.

Close friends of Chris Cornell, Chester Bennington, Coolio and Anne Heche have come forward with remarkably similar stories, revealing the stars were working on exposing the pedophile ring at the heart of the music industry – and it cost them their lives.

These are dark times and bravery is required to live with eyes wide open.

That’s why it’s so important as many people as possible get to hear the truth about Tucker Carlson and Ray Epps before the mainstream media does their job and muddies the waters.

No doubt the fact checkers are planning to delete Tiffany Epps’ words from the internet and declare them fake news. That’s how they continue to keep the majority in the dark about the nature of the globalist elite who control the media and entertainment industries.

