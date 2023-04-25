AOC Celebrates Tucker Carlson’s Ousting From Fox News: ‘Censorship Is AMAZING!’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hailed Tucker Carlson’s ousting from Fox News on Monday as a “good thing” that proves “deplatforming works.”

“Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News, couldn’t have happened to a better guy,” the far-left congresswoman excitedly said on Instagram.

“Deplatforming works and it is important and there you go — good things can happen.”

Infowars.com reports: But amid her initial celebration, she began to realize that she hasn’t heard the last of Carlson.

“While I’m very glad that the person that is arguably responsible for… driving some of the most amounts of death threats and violent threats not just to my office but to plenty of people across the country, I also kinda feel like I’m waiting for the cut scene at the end of a Marvel movie after all the credits have rolled and then you see like the villain’s like hand re-emerge,” AOC said.

For once, AOC is right.

The majority of prominent conservatives rallied behind Tucker on social media following the news of his ouster at Fox.

At the same time, Fox News lost nearly $1 billion in market value on Monday.

This comes days after the New York socialist lawmaker claimed without evidence in an MSNBC interview that Tucker’s show “incites violence” and demanded that he be taken off the air.

“When it comes to broadcast television, like FOX News, these are subject to federal law and regulation in terms of what’s allowed on air and what isn’t,” she said. “And when you look at what Tucker Carlson and some of these other folks on Fox do, it is very, very clearly incitement of violence.”