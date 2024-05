Dr Naomi Wolf has claimed that an evil spiritual force is attacking humanity.

Talking with Alex Jones she says that the Covid injection is targeting men and women of child bearing age.

Naomi Wolf: An Evil Spiritual Force Is Attacking Humanity



Watch and Share pic.twitter.com/1pMY987a5Y — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) May 13, 2024

She reveals what she and her team have discovered about big pharma’s covid shot and what it means for the future of humanity