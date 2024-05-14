Last week many people from different parts of the world witnessed a spectacular display of the Aurora Borealis.

The event was even seem across parts of the world where it would normally be very unusual to see it.

Many, including the msm, say that it was due to unusual solar activity….. but there is an alternative theory that suggests it may be related to HAARP experimentation.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The timing is interesting, or is it just coincidence that in early May 2024 a press release was issued notifying of a HAARP experiment taking place between the 8th and 10th of May.

Expose News reports: AI search summaries show that on the same day the aurora borealis was seen across the northern hemisphere, HAARP was running experiments to artificially create aurora-like glows or “airglow” in the ionosphere.

The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, has been a spectacular sight in the night sky recently. On 10 May 2024, the aurora was visible in many parts of the world, including the United States, Europe, and Asia.

According to corporate media, a powerful geomagnetic storm caused by a solar flare triggered the spectacular display of the northern lights. The storm was strong enough to cause disruptions to power grids and communication systems, but it also created a breathtaking sight for those who were able to see it.

In the United States, the aurora was visible in many parts of the country, including the northern states and even as far south as Alabama and California. In Europe, the aurora was seen in countries such as the UK, Germany and Norway.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Centre forecasted on Friday that the aurora could be visible again last weekend, on Saturday and Sunday nights, weather permitting.

The Space Weather Prediction Centre’s forecast may have not been based on natural events but rather an expectation of the results of an experiment conducted by the High Frequency Active Auroral Research Programme (“HAARP”).

Dr. Robert Malone used Perplexity, a subscription-based artificial intelligence (“AI”) program, to search for “HAARP aurora May 10” and posted the results of his query, as well as the sources the AI program used, on his Telegram channel. Perplexity answered:

On May 10th, 2024, HAARP conducted experiments to artificially create aurora-like glows or “airglow” in the ionosphere by exciting electrons with high-frequency radio waves. The “Making the Invisible Visible” experiment tested if hot electrons produced by HAARP’s radio transmissions could generate an aurora-like phenomenon called STEVE (Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement).