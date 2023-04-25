Tucker Carlson Exposed WEF’s ‘Evil Agenda’ Before Being Forced Out of Fox News

Just days before Fox News announced that Tucker Carlson had been banished, the network’s former top anchor ran a segment exposing the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) ‘evil’ agenda.

In one of his last shows to air on Fox, Carlson exposed how Klaus Schwab’s WEF are attempting to dramatically alter the public’s diet.

He linked the WEF’s plans to New York City’s Democrat Mayor Eric Adams, who vowed to force the public to eat a vegan diet to “fight climate change.”

Slaynews.com reports: Carlson promoted his segment on social media by mocking Adams’ efforts and warned that the WEF and “NYC mayor are plotting to change your diet forever.”

The week before, Carlson launched his “Let Them Eat Bugs” segment on Fox Nation.

The episode directly exposes the WEF’s efforts to push the public to switch from meat to insect consumption.

In recent days, Carlson had been heavily promoting the “Let Them Eat Bugs” exposé, posting videos to social media that drew attention to the anti-meat agenda of Mayor Adams and the WEF.

As Slay News reported earlier, Fox boss Rupert Murdoch personally ordered the firing of Carlson.

Murdoch is a regular attendee of the World Economic Forum’s annual gathering in Davos, Switzerland, appearing practically every year.

Interestingly, Carlson was also fired just hours after radical Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) appeared on MSNBC and called for his to be banned from TV.

AOC deceitfully claimed that Carlson and “other folks on Fox” are inciting “violence,” as Slay News reported.

“Federal regulation, in terms of what’s allowed on air and what isn’t,” she demanded.

“And when you look at what Tucker Carlson and what of these other folks on Fox do, it is very very clearly incitement of violence, very clearly incitement of violence and that is the line that we have to be willing to contend with,” she said.

AOC calls on the government to ban Tucker Carlson and other Fox hosts



In response to a viral video of AOC’s comments, Twitter users fired back by noting that AOC simply wants to silence those who are critical of the Democrats’ agenda.

However, if AOC was actually promoting the WEF’s agenda, it wouldn’t be the first time.

In January, when calls emerged from the Biden administration to ban gas stoves from American homes, reporting from Slay News revealed that this push was linked to the WEF’s agenda.

At the time, AOC spoke out in defense of the plan to ban gas stoves, arguing, without evidence, that the household appliances “cause brain damage.”

After a little digging, however, it emerged that much of AOC’s comments in defense of the ban directly parrotted talking points from the WEF.