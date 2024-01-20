Fact Checkers Claim There Were ‘No Mattresses or Booster Seats’ In Jewish NYC Tunnels

The whole world saw video footage of the NYPD pulling stained mattresses and booster seats from the secret tunnel system discovered under the Chabad-Lubavitch headquarters in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, but USA Today fact checkers are now saying that we should not believe our own eyes.

According to a USA Today fact check, there were no mattresses with suspicious pools of blood. Nor were there any booster seats or books covered in blood. These ideas are simply part of a “vast rightwing conspiracy,” claim the fact checkers.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Describing the whole episode as nothing more than a “conspiracy theory,” the fact check declares the claim that mattresses and high chairs for young children were found in the tunnels to be “FALSE.”

This Mattress was pulled from the illegal tunnel’s under a New York synagogue



What do you think that stain is? pic.twitter.com/ODmLJFrJHO — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) January 9, 2024

The USA Today fact check also claims the discovery of the tunnels was reported to the police by the synagogue, despite the fact the arrival of the authorities caused a riot, with Jewish men attempting to stop the police from performing the raid. Men in traditional Jewish clothing were also caught on video escaping via tunnels into the street.

Take a look at this description of the events for a masterclass in dissembling and dishonesty:

George Orwell warned us about these times. He told us the elites would insist that we must not believe what we see with our own two eyes.

For a more accurate description of what happened in the tunnels, watch this report: