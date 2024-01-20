Fully Vaccinated World Champion Pole Vaulter Dies Suddenly Aged 29

Canada’s world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber, who won the gold medal at the world championships in Beijing in 2015, has died suddenly at the age of 29.

According to a statement released by the University of Akron’s athletics department, Barber passed away at his home in Texas on Wednesday from medical complications.

“More than just an incredible athlete, Shawn was such a good-hearted person that always put others ahead of himself,” his agent Paul Doyle said Thursday. “It’s tragic to lose such a good person at such a young age.”

“I can also say that since the news has hit I’ve been hearing from people from all around the globe offering condolences and sharing fond memories of Shawn,” Doyle added. “He was a great guy and will be really missed by a lot of people all over the World.”

Barber was a three-time NCAA championship winner with the University of Akron’s track and field team He became a 2015 Pan American Games Gold Medalist and a finalist at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

His best vault was six meters on January 15, 2016, in Reno, Nevada, which remains the Canadian record.