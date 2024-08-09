New Zealand Legalises ‘Forced Vaccinations’ Where Anti-Vaxxers Are Handcuffed to Beds and Brutally Jabbed Against Their Will

New Zealand has passed a new law that will allow authorities to forcibly inject anti-vaxxers by handcuffing them and jabbing them against their will.

Dr. Jonathan Engler tweeted a screenshot – see below – highlighting the dystopian passages in the bill, as summarized in a report, that authorize doctors to strap their patients down on a while syringe holders standing nearby release mRNA into the patients’ bodies.

Naturalnews.com reports: “Section 71A states that a member of the police may do anything reasonably necessary (including the use of force) to help a medical officer of health or any person authorised by the medical officer of health in the exercise or performance of powers or functions under sections 70 or 71,” reads a passage under “Special powers” on page 125 of the New Zealand Pandemic Plan: A Framework for Action.

Thought this might be fake / exaggerated at first, but check out numbered page 125 (page 133 of the PDF) from the doc on the NZ Gov website.



Yep, NZ want to legalize the use of force to vaccinate refuseniks. https://t.co/l8l5ODiXcu https://t.co/yjeiCPX7iM pic.twitter.com/VpKMTjpLBQ — Dr Jonathan Engler MB ChB DipPharmMed LLB (@jengleruk) August 1, 2024

If a forced vaccine harms a New Zealander, there is no recourse due to manufacturer immunity from liability

Even worse is the fact that the forced vaccines New Zealanders will have to receive come with serious side effects that could leave a person injured or dead. And there is no recourse if that happens because vaccine manufacturers are legally immune from prosecution.

John Gideon Hartnett, PhD (@gideon195203) wrote on X that nearby Australia has similar laws in place that allow the state to force someone against his or her will, meaning without informed consent, to take vaccine injections.

“Ours even says ‘remove underwear,'” Hartnett explained about what police Down Under are allowed to do to vaccine refuseniks.

Western Australia where Hartnett apparently lives, by the way, imposed some of the world’s strictest forms of medical fascism all throughout the covid “pandemic,” including mask mandates, closed borders, forced quarantine and other forms of medical persecution.

What Australia did was amend both the Emergency Management Act of 2005 and the Public Health Act of 2016 to strip control of the nation’s rolling covid emergency powers from medical and health professionals and give it instead to the police commissioner, also known as the State Emergency Coordinator.

“The West has gotten beyond dark,” wrote “Alex Becker” (@ZssBecker) on X about all this.

“When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty,” wrote another. “I remember reading that somewhere – seems applicable.”

“So in spite of everything that’s come out re: the problems with hospital protocols, the death jab and everything else they’re simply going to move ahead 150 percent as though everything that has been revealed was never revealed??” asked another about the flagrant tyranny now being unleashed in New Zealand.

“Kiwis need to stand united for a common cause, survival,” suggested another about what New Zealanders could maybe do to try to fight back against the state’s tyrannous impositions.

“The elite with underground bunkers want less of you, and more of what you have.”