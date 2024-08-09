Study: Nanoparticles in mRNA Alter Brain Activity and Psychology

A new study has revealed that nanoparticles in mRNA injections drastically alter brain activity in recipients, resulting in major behavioural and personality changes.

“Here we present a nanomaterials-based magnetogenetic toolbox, in conjunction with Cre-loxP technology, to selectively activate genetically encoded Piezo1 ion channels in targeted neuronal populations via torque generated by the nanomagnetic actuators in vitro and in vivo,” the study stated in the ‘Abstract’ section. “We demonstrate this cell-type-targeting magnetic approach for remote and spatiotemporal precise control of deep brain neural activity in multiple behavioural models, such as bidirectional feeding control, long-term neuromodulation for weight control in obese mice and wireless modulation of social behaviours in multiple mice in the same physical space.”

Infowars.com reports: Nano materials, also called nanoparticles, are only about 1 to 100 nanometers in size while the thickness of a sheet of paper is about 100,000 nanometers.

Visible light waves range from about 400 to 700 nanometers between the lower and upper parts of the visible spectrum (the rainbow) within the greater electromagnetic spectrum.

Therefore nanoparticles can only be seen by shooting electrons at them instead of light, the process electron microscopes use.

While different in deployment and nature, the mRNA Covid vaccinations use lipid (fat) nanoparticles to deliver modified messenger RNA into the ribosomes of the cells. This technology is known to cause detrimental health effects.

Some nanoparticles are also known to be linked to strokes while nanoparticles are also applied to the food supply.

It not confirmed that these nanoparticles are used for mind control via modulation with electromagnetic frequencies, such as are emitted by cell towers, however the burgeoning technology was discussed in 2015 on The Alex Jones Show.

“They tested the ‘innovation’ by inducing ‘maternal’ instincts in their female test subjects. In another test, the researchers exposed a test group of lab mice to magnetic fields designed to reduce appetite, leading to a 10-percent loss in body weight, or about 4.3 grams,” Belle Carter said in Natural News. “The scientists manipulated a complex network of over 100 billion neurons by magnetically twisting a tiny actuator to pull or push nanoparticles implanted in the mice’s brains. According to studies, this network is crucial for understanding cognition, emotion and social behavior.”

The technology is expected to be used for further research into understanding how the brain works and to develop two-way brain interface systems – in other words, mind-reading and thought-implantation systems.

“‘This is the world’s first technology to freely control specific brain regions using magnetic fields,’ Jinwoo Cheon, director of the IBS Center for Nanomedicine, said in a statement. Cheon, a senior author of the study that was recently published in the journal Nature Nanotechnology, added: ‘We expect it to be widely used in research to understand brain functions, sophisticated artificial neural networks, two-way [brain-computer interface] technologies, and new treatments for neurological disorders.’,” Millie Turner said in The Sun.