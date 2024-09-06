Pope Francis Calls For Inter-Religious Action to Fight ‘Climate Change’

The Pope has signed a joint declaration with Indonesia’s Grand Imam which urges inter-religious “unity and harmony,” and warns about “dehumanization and climate change.”

As part of his Asian voyage, Pope Francis joined Grand Imam Nasaruddin Umar for what has been called the pinnacle of his stay in Indonesia – the interreligious meeting at Jakarta’s Istiqlal Mosque and the joint signing of a document with Imam Umar.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

Their declaration calls for joint action between religious leaders to address “two serious crises: dehumanization and climate change.”

LifeSite News reports: From tunnel to the tent: The 87-year-old Pontiff first visited the famous “Tunnel of Friendship,” which links the mosque with the Catholic cathedral of Our Lady of Assumption. This tunnel, sponsored by the government, has assumed a key role in shining a light on the relations between Muslims and Catholics in the country.

Indonesia is 87 percent Muslim and 3 percent Catholic, but has until recent times largely seen peaceful relations between the two, and the concept of co-existence and harmony is very prominent in society.

Francis congratulated all present for maintaining the tunnel as “a place of dialogue and encounter,” adding how “different religious traditions have a role to play in helping everyone pass through the tunnels of life with our eyes turned towards the light.”

His chief address came minutes later when sat alongside Umar in a tent adjoining the mosque. After listening to passages sung from the Koran and read from the Gospel, Umar welcomed the Pope warmly.

Emphasizing the mosque as an Islamic place of worship but also “a great home for humanity,” Umar said that “anyone is welcome to seek the good of humanity through this Mosque.”

Keep me updated via email on this petition and related issues. Sign this Petition

‘Look deeply’ and ‘preserve the bonds’

Themes of religious tolerance, harmony, and peaceful co-existence have already dominated the Pope’s days in Indonesia, during which he has met with political and religious leaders at a number of appointments, both public and private.

Francis continued these themes during his own address to the assembled religious leaders and Imam Umar.

Quoting from Evangelii Gaudium, he said that the tunnel connecting the two buildings enables a “finding and sharing a ‘mystique’ of living together, mingling and encounter.”

I encourage you to continue along this path so that all of us, together, each cultivating his or her own spirituality and practicing his or her religion, may walk in search of God and contribute to building open societies, founded on reciprocal respect and mutual love, capable of protecting against rigidity, fundamentalism and extremism, which are always dangerous and never justifiable.

Using the tunnel as a platform to highlight the religious links he wished to re-emphasize, Francis recommended that Muslims and Catholics “look deeply” within themselves in order to “preserve the bonds between you.”

He commented that the respective buildings gave places for worship, but that in the tunnel Muslims and Catholics could meet and exchange ideas: “There are spaces in both the Mosque and the Cathedral that are well defined and frequented by their respective faithful, but below ground in the tunnel, those same people can meet and encounter each other’s religious perspectives.”

The uniting common theme, said Francis, is “the one root common to all religious sensitivities: the quest for an encounter with the divine, the thirst for the infinite that the Almighty has placed in our hearts, the search for a greater joy and a life stronger than any type of death, which animates the journey of our lives and impels us to step out of ourselves to encounter God.”

He also urged a continuation of building relationships between creeds. Francis first stated that inter-religious dialogue was not just “seeking common ground … no matter the cost,” since that “may end up dividing us, because the doctrines and dogmas of each religious experience are different.”

Instead, he urged “creating a connection in the midst of diversity, cultivating bonds of friendship, care and reciprocity.” By doing this, the Pope commented, people could learn “from the religious tradition of others,” and unite in the “pursuit of the same goals: defence of human dignity, the fight against poverty and the promotion of peace.”

JAKARTA: After signing the Joint Declaration in Indonesia's Istiqlal Mosque, #PopeFrancis spoke on forming inter-religious links, esp betw Islam & Catholicism, urging a connection in the midst of diversity & to commit ourselves to seek the truth together, learning from the… pic.twitter.com/I0Tf5qRWoM — Michael Haynes 🇻🇦 (@MLJHaynes) September 5, 2024

“Unity is born from personal bonds of friendship as well as mutual respect and defence of the ideas of others and their sacred spaces,” Francis said.

Istiqlal Declaration

The culmination of the event was the join signing of the Joint Declaration of Istiqlal 2024, “Fostering Religious Harmony for the Sake of Humanity.”

While shorter than the controversial 2019 Abu Dhabi declaration on Human Fraternity, the Istiqlal text echoes its key elements.

The text spotlights “dehumanization and climate change,” beginning by stating that “religion is often instrumentalized” in fostering violence and war. As for climate change, the text attests that “human exploitation of creation, our common home, has contributed to climate change, leading to various destructive consequences such as natural disasters, global warming and unpredictable weather patterns. This ongoing environmental crisis has become an obstacle to the harmonious coexistence of peoples.”

Consequently, the Istiqlal Declaration calls on religious leaders to “cooperate in responding to the above mentioned crises.”

“Since there is a single global human family, interreligious dialogue ought to be recognized as an effective instrument for resolving local, regional and international conflicts, especially those incited by the abuse of religion,” the text adds.