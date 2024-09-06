Backlash After Woke Magazine Includes Two Men In Its List Of ‘8 Incredible Canadian Women’

Woke fashion magazine ELLE Canada has come under fire after unveiling their list of “8 incredible Canadian women” which featured two gender-confused men.

Following backlash, the magazine changed the name of the article, from ‘8 incredible Canadian women’ to ‘These Incredible Canadians Have Broken The Glass Ceiling.’

One of the men Vivek Shraya told ELLE: “At the core, every medium of art allows me to not only know and love myself better but also make connections with otherS……I find being a human to be a lonely experience, and making art and sharing it helps lessen the loneliness.”

LifeSite News reports: Shraya, a biological male, is a musician, writer, actor and artist who aspires to be the “world’s first trans, brown Madonna.” Last year, he created a Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) online series about his failure as a pop star in Canada.

“She’s an ELLE girl,” he posted on Instagram, celebrating being named an “incredible woman.”

Similarly, the other man on the list, known as Fae Johnstone – an LGBT activist who has previously been photographed wearing a shirt that pictured a knife with the words, “Protect Trans Kids” – also celebrated his appearance on the list.

“Absolutely honoured to be included in the September issue of Elle Magazine as one of ‘Eight incredible Canadian women’ who ‘have broken the glass ceiling, paving the way for those behind them,” Johnstone wrote on X.

The article was met with significant backlash, ultimately leading ELLE Canada to change the title from “8 Incredible Canadian Women” to “These Incredible Canadians Have Broken The Glass Ceiling.”

In addition to changing the title, the article removed Ontario MPP Sarah Jama, who was ousted from the far-left New Democratic Party (NDP) last year for criticizing Israel in the aftermath of the October 7 attack by Hamas.

“This original article represents the opinions of a political personality but does not reflect the opinions of the publishers of ELLE Canada and its parent company, KO Media or any other ELLE affiliates,” a September disclaimer reads.

“Following a number of concerning messages posted online and received by our magazine, the publisher chose to edit the original version of the article in order to protect everyone’s safety,” it continued. “Its byline was also removed. The original version of the article is still available in print, in our September issue.”

The new title comes after many Canadians took to social media to condemn ELLE for listing men as “incredible women.”

“I am sure someone at Elle can work out how deeply offensive it is to women to have to include 2 men in a list of 8 incredible women,” one user wrote. “I cannot believe there is only 6 incredible women in Canada. There will be millions. Women need an apology for this.”

I am sure someone at Elle can work out how deeply offensive it is to women to have to include 2 men in a list of 8 incredible women. I cannot believe there is only 6 incredible women in Canada. There will be millions. Women need an apology for this. pic.twitter.com/V7XBJDV8cP — Charlotte 💚🤍💜 (@Charlot61261810) August 31, 2024

“You received a community note on your last post,” another user said. “You’re purposely including two men in your list. Two men who’ve shown malice to females, and wear woman-face. You mock women with your continual insistence that men can be women.”

You received a community note on your last post. You’re purposely including two men in your list. Two men who’ve shown malice to females, and wear woman-face. You mock women with your continual insistence that men can be women — Tracey Kent (@TraceyKent) August 31, 2024

Indeed, the article’s original post was corrected by X’s community notes, which explained, “Several of the ‘women’ in the article are men. The image is of a man and the article refers to the men as women with little or no inference that they’re trans (so not women). The article is spreading disinformation and is dehumanising women. A woman is an adult human female.”