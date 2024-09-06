Joe Rogan Slams Mainstream Media for Covering-Up ‘Tsunami of Deaths’ Caused by mRNA

Joe Rogan has slammed the mainstream media for covering-up the mass deaths caused by the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

On his latest podcast, Rogan declared:

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

“We don’t even know what the real numbers are because it’s not something the mainstream media covers — probably because they’ve all been vaccinated and they’re probably freaking the f*%# out.”

Infowars.com reports: Rogan’s guest, Bret Weinstein, Ph.D., also called out the pharmaceutical industry and its governmental regulators for generating wealth for themselves at the expense of children’s health.

It’s hard for “kind, intelligent” people to imagine that there are people who “are willing to profit off of injecting babies with things that may very well f*$% them up for the rest of their life,” Rogan told Weinstein.

Most people think “there’s no way anyone’s that evil,” Rogan said. “Then when you start looking into the evidence.”

He added, “You read ‘Turtles All The Way Down’ or ‘Dissolving Illusions’ and it’s just like wait, wait, wait.”

“Turtles All The Way Down: Vaccine Science and Myth” was edited by Children’s Health Defense CEO Mary Holland and Publishing Coordinator Zoey O’Toole. “Dissolving Illusions: Diseases, Vaccines, and The Forgotten History” is by Dr. Suzanne Humphries.

People injured by COVID shot who spoke out were attacked

Weinstein, co-host of the “The DarkHorse Podcast,” and Rogan debunked the myth that vaccines are responsible for saving people’s lives, historically and in the present.

They discussed why mRNA vaccines, such as the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 shots, are harmful to human health and how problematic it is that Big Pharma continues to push vaccines.

Rogan recalled how people like musician Eric Clapton, who was injured by the COVID-19 vaccine, were attacked when they spoke out about their experience. Clapton was called “the most hurtful of words,” Rogan recalled.

Weinstein said he thinks the terrible treatment of those injured by the COVID-19 vaccines was a way to gaslight them.

“The gaslighting of the [vaccine] injured is insane,” Weinstein said. “How is it that someone who suffers an adverse event is not entitled to our compassion?”

Weinstein: mRNA vaccine platform is Big Pharma’s ‘cash cow’

Rogan and Weinstein explained why they think the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded as it did.

In Weinstein’s view, the pharmaceutical industry needed a public health emergency that would legitimize and normalize using mRNA vaccine technology — which Weinstein considers to be very dangerous — on the general population.

“Their real goal,” Weinstein told Rogan, “was to normalize the use of a gene therapy on a population that had never had that idea placed in its mind.”

They called the new gene therapy a “vaccine” since most people believed vaccines were historically beneficial and thus could be trusted.

Now that many people have accepted the idea of getting an mRNA injection, the industry can use the mRNA platform to “reformulate every vaccine they’ve got to create a bunch of new vaccines.”

Weinstein estimated the profits from doing this would be in the trillions.

Vaccines, gain-of-function research and more

Rogan and Weinstein’s dialogue — which lasted over three hours — covered a wide range of complex subjects. Topics included: