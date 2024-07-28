Hersch: Obama Used 25th Amendment To Force Biden Out

Joe Biden was forced to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race when Barack Obama secretly invoked the 25th Amendment with Kamala Harris, according to investigative journalist Seymour Hersch.

The amendment allows for the vice president to take over the president’s duties if he is determined to be unfit.

Infowars.com reports: Hersch makes the claim in a new Substack post in which he examines “the last tortured days of the Biden campaign.”

The final straw for Biden’s backers, as we all know, was his dismal performance in the first debate against Donald Trump, which made it impossible for the President’s physical and cognitive decline to be masked any longer.

“It’s not surprising that the long overdue unraveling of President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign happened when it became impossible to keep his increasing impairment covered up,” Hersch writes.

“It was the big-time money backers of the Democratic Party who called off the game of see no evil, hear no evil, after Biden’s shocking performance in his June debate with Donald Trump. They balked at continuing to give millions of dollars to the party now that there was evidence that the president is not always there.”

The Obama’s apparently just endorsed Kamala Harris, but nothing about this video is authentic.



It doesn’t even sound like a real phone call.



Why can’t Kamala just be authentic?! pic.twitter.com/992EYJ4zJv — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) July 26, 2024

What followed next, however, is not common knowledge. Although it’s well known that Democrat “big beasts,” including powerful donors and celebrities like George Clooney, were manoeuvring behind the scenes and in public to get Biden to drop out, Obama and the Vice President’s role in the coup against Biden is still unclear.

“By Saturday, July 20, former President Barack Obama was deeply involved, and there was talk that he would place a call to Biden,” Hersch explains. He describes how a well-placed official told him that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries plotted with Obama to invoke the 25th Amendment, leading to a phone call with Biden in which the former president said, “Here’s the deal. We have Kamala’s approval to invoke the 25th Amendment.”

Hersch adds that it was always the plan for Kamala to get the endorsement as the new presidential candidate, but that the Obamas would not provide their endorsement straight away—which is exactly how it happened, with the Obamas waiting until 26 July to endorse the Vice President.

“The official, who has decades of experience in fundraising, told me that [Barack] Obama emerged as the strongman throughout the negotiations. ‘He had an agenda and he wanted to seek it through to the end, and he wanted to have control over who would be elected.’”