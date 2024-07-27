Japan Launches COVID mRNA Vaccine Taskforce To Investigate ‘Crimes Against Humanity’

Japan has officially launched a Covid mRNA taskforce to investigate alleged “crimes against humanity” perpetrated during the Covid pandemic specifically related to the roll out of experimental mRNA vaccines.

According to Japanese prosecutors, the vaccines are causing the greatest human mass die-off in thousands of years and the culprits must be identified and held responsible for the pain and suffering they have caused.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

The investigators also have a dire warning for those of us in the West – do not listen to mainstream media and Big Pharma as they are not engaged in science, but rather a eugenics experiment, and they have proven themselves to be enemies of the people.

Before we dive in, subscribe to the channel if you haven’t already, join the People’s Voice Locals community to join our incredible community and support the channel, and check out the brand new free speech forum.

According to the global elite, mass extinctions are a normal part of evolution: they occur naturally and periodically over time and the time has come for humanity to experience its sixth mass die off.

Specifically, the global elite are determined to reduce the global population by between 86 to 94 percent, depending on the level of psychopathy of the person making the plans.

While Western governments have been infiltrated by the Davos set, Japan has refused to bow down to the globalist elite and they have firmly rejected the globalist agenda.

The Japanese people are taking to the streets in their millions to demand justice for victims of the mRNA injections and protest against the World Health Organization agenda to destroy the sovereignty of nations.

While the WEF puppets in Australia and Canada punished their protesting citizens with brutal and authoritarian policing and political persecution, in Japan the government is on the same side of the people.

Kazuhiro Haraguchi, the Japanese Minister for Internal Affairs during the pandemic, became the first major politician to apologize to the unvaccinated for the tsunami of deaths and illnesses occurring plaguing the vaccinated population.

Japan understands that apologies are not enough and they are now demanding justice for the crimes against humanity perpetrated by those who knew that the shots were ineffective and extremely dangerous.

The taskforce set up to investigate crimes committed during the pandemic has already garnered enormous public support and inspired doctors to form groups to defy the global elite and protect the health of the nation.

The public in Japan are awake and they are demanding justice for the crimes against humanity. That’s why they are working with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other prominent US-based investigators to name names and expose the hidden hands orchestrating the slaughter.

The newly formed mRNA taskforce is determined to smash the Big Pharma cartel, expose its corrupt beneficiaries, and service justice to those who chose to destroy public health in favor of lining their own pockets.

Japanese investigators are understood to be working with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in understanding the complex and deeply corrupt Big Pharma-government nexus in the United States.

As RFK Jr. explains, most people have no idea of the level of shameless corruption in Dr. Anthony Fauci’s NIH.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been calling out the elite including Bill Gates for decades and his hard work is starting to pay off as millions of people around the world join the movement to hold the elite to account.

These criminals are so odious even their own family members are queuing up to expose them.

The son of World Economic Forum co-founder Hussain Najadi has blown the whistle on the crimes of the elite and is now calling for the arrests of Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, WHO leadership, and Big Pharma executives.

Pfizer executives are also queuing up to expose the truth about the plandemic. Dr. Mike Yeardon has been a beacon of light during these dark times and as he warns, we are in the middle of the worst crime in history.

As Dr. Yeardon warns, we are living in critical times and rather than apologizing for their crimes and seeking forgiveness, the elite are doubling down and going for the jugular.

A leading doctor has blown the whistle on Bill Gates’ plan to force vaccinate over 500 million children with experimental mRNA jabs by the year 2030.

When Gates is not force vaccinating children, he’s sliding mRNA into our favorite foods.

That’s right, mRNA in the food supply is no longer a conspiracy theory, it’s a conspiracy fact.

Meanwhile, the full frontal mRNA assault is now officially aerosolized – meaning it can be sprayed on humanity from 15,000 feet without consent.

We are under attack from multiple fronts and Gates and the elite will not stop until we have exposed their crimes to enough people to form a critical mass.

We won’t back down until we have achieved this.

Here at the People’s Voice we are determined to continue exposing the crimes of the global elite but we need your help. Subscribe to the channel, tell your friends and family about us, and join the People’s Voice Locals community for exclusive and uncensored content. We can’t do it without you.

Watch: